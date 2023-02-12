NFL Reactions- Super Bowl LVII

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Congratulations to Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes has a resume that puts him in the equation as the second-best quarterback to ever play, behind Tom Brady- at least for now!

I love the Chiefs. I love the Eagles. Honestly, I love every team in the league. I have no personal stake in which team won. But I hate that much of the postgame discussion will be about the officiating. Many feel that a championship cannot be decided on that defensive holding call. Many will feel cheated that Instead of what could have been one of the most amazing finishes ever seen in a Super Bowl, it ended with a few kneel downs and a chip-shot field goal while waiting for the clock to run out. Again, I'm very excited for the Chiefs and their fans, and that's all that matters. History will simply record this as a 38-35 victory. However, I am not excited about answering questions about the referees this upcoming week. I just want to talk about these amazing teams and players. Unfortunately, I can foresee my fate this week!

First-Half Reactions