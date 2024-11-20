NFL Staff Picks: Week 12 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson won last week at 8-6, the only writer to finish higher than .500. Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 91-73-2 (55.5 percent, not including ties). Payne was the only writer to correctly pick his best bet. Majority picks went 8-6. For the third week in a row, the group could not come to a consensus on any game. Four teams received four picks each, with Erickson preventing consensus on 49er-Packers and Cardinals-Seahawks. Scott Pianowski disagreed so strongly on the former, he made the Seahawks his best bet, as did Dalton Del Don with the 49ers. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Steelers -3.5 at Browns Steelers Browns Steelers Browns Browns Chiefs -11 at Panthers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Panthers Panthers Vikings -3.5 at Bears Vikings Bears Vikings Bears Bears Titans +8.5 at Texans Texans Texans Titans Titans Texans Lions -7.5 at Colts Colts Colts Lions Colts Lions Patriots +7 at Dolphins Patriots Patriots Patriots Dolphins Patriots Buccaneers -5.5 at Giants Buccaneers Giants Buccaneers Giants Giants Cowboys +10.5 at Commanders Commanders Cowboys Cowboys Commanders Commanders Broncos -5.5 at Raiders Raiders Raiders Broncos Raiders Raiders 49ers +2.5 at Packers Packers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Cardinals -1 at Seahawks Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Eagles -3 at Rams Eagles Rams Eagles Eagles Rams Ravens -3 at Chargers Chargers Ravens Ravens Ravens Chargers Best Bet Texans Seahawks Lions Browns 49ers Last Week Record 8-6