NFL Staff Picks: Week 12 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on November 20, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson won last week at 8-6, the only writer to finish higher than .500. Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 91-73-2 (55.5 percent, not including ties).

Payne was the only writer to correctly pick his best bet. Majority picks went 8-6.

For the third week in a row, the group could not come to a consensus on any game. Four teams received four picks each, with Erickson preventing consensus on 49er-Packers and Cardinals-Seahawks. 

Scott Pianowski disagreed so strongly on the former, he made the Seahawks his best bet, as did Dalton Del Don with the 49ers.

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Steelers -3.5 at BrownsSteelersBrownsSteelersBrownsBrowns
Chiefs -11 at PanthersChiefsChiefsChiefsPanthersPanthers
Vikings -3.5 at BearsVikingsBearsVikingsBearsBears
Titans +8.5 at TexansTexansTexansTitansTitansTexans
Lions -7.5 at ColtsColtsColtsLionsColtsLions
Patriots +7 at DolphinsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsDolphinsPatriots
Buccaneers -5.5 at GiantsBuccaneersGiantsBuccaneersGiantsGiants
Cowboys +10.5 at CommandersCommandersCowboysCowboysCommandersCommanders
Broncos -5.5 at RaidersRaidersRaidersBroncosRaidersRaiders
49ers +2.5 at PackersPackers49ers49ers49ers49ers
Cardinals -1 at SeahawksCardinalsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Eagles -3 at RamsEaglesRamsEaglesEaglesRams
Ravens -3 at ChargersChargersRavensRavensRavensChargers
Best BetTexansSeahawksLionsBrowns49ers
Last Week Record8-6

Odds from BetMGM.

2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonDoes it really matter? Can I opt not to make a best bet? LOL. Sorry for the team I curse each week! Let's go with the Texans, because I'm sick of taking the Titans and losing, even though the line always feels sharp to take them.
PianowskiIt would be so like Arizona to lay an egg just as it gained control of the NFC West. 
WhalenI know this could be a letdown spot for the Lions on the road, but they're a dome team that has advantages on both sides. Anthony Richardson is coming off of the best game of his career, but that came against a Jets defense that is vastly inferior to the unit Detroit is rolling out.
PaynePretty sure there hasn't been a week with this many big spreads. Appreciate the lightened workload with the byes, NFL.
Del DonObviously, we need Brock Purdy to be good to go, but I like buying the 49ers low and selling Green Bay off a last-second win. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
