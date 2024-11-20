NFL Staff Picks: Week 12 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson won last week at 8-6, the only writer to finish higher than .500. Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 91-73-2 (55.5 percent, not including ties).
Payne was the only writer to correctly pick his best bet. Majority picks went 8-6.
For the third week in a row, the group could not come to a consensus on any game. Four teams received four picks each, with Erickson preventing consensus on 49er-Packers and Cardinals-Seahawks.
Scott Pianowski disagreed so strongly on the former, he made the Seahawks his best bet, as did Dalton Del Don with the 49ers.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Steelers -3.5 at Browns
|Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Browns
|Browns
|Chiefs -11 at Panthers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Vikings -3.5 at Bears
|Vikings
|Bears
|Vikings
|Bears
|Bears
|Titans +8.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Titans
|Titans
|Texans
|Lions -7.5 at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Lions
|Colts
|Lions
|Patriots +7 at Dolphins
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|Buccaneers -5.5 at Giants
|Buccaneers
|Giants
|Buccaneers
|Giants
|Giants
|Cowboys +10.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Broncos -5.5 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Raiders
|49ers +2.5 at Packers
|Packers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Cardinals -1 at Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Eagles -3 at Rams
|Eagles
|Rams
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Rams
|Ravens -3 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Chargers
|Best Bet
|Texans
|Seahawks
|Lions
|Browns
|49ers
|Last Week Record
|8-6
|6-8
|6-8
|7-7
|5-9
|2024 Record
|76-88-2
|69-95-2
|75-89-2
|91-73-2
|69-95-2
|2024 Best Bet Record
|1-10
|5-6
|2-8-1
|7-4
|3-8
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|3-8
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|81-83-2
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Does it really matter? Can I opt not to make a best bet? LOL. Sorry for the team I curse each week! Let's go with the Texans, because I'm sick of taking the Titans and losing, even though the line always feels sharp to take them.
|Pianowski
|It would be so like Arizona to lay an egg just as it gained control of the NFC West.
|Whalen
|I know this could be a letdown spot for the Lions on the road, but they're a dome team that has advantages on both sides. Anthony Richardson is coming off of the best game of his career, but that came against a Jets defense that is vastly inferior to the unit Detroit is rolling out.
|Payne
|Pretty sure there hasn't been a week with this many big spreads. Appreciate the lightened workload with the byes, NFL.
|Del Don
|Obviously, we need Brock Purdy to be good to go, but I like buying the 49ers low and selling Green Bay off a last-second win.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
