NFL Staff Picks: Week 13 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on November 27, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne both finished 8-5 to lead the way last week. Payne improved to a season-best 99-78-2 (55.9 percent, not including ties).

Whalen and Payne also nailed their best bets, as did Scott Pianowski. Majority picks went 5-8.

This week, for the first time in a month, the group found common ground. The Raiders +12 at the Chiefs and the Colts -2.5 at the Patriots are unanimous picks. Seven teams got four votes. 

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Bears +10 at LionsBearsBearsLionsBearsLions
Giants +3.5 at CowboysCowboysGiantsGiantsCowboysCowboys
Dolphins +3 at PackersPackersPackersPackersPackersDolphins
Raiders +12 at ChiefsRaidersRaidersRaidersRaidersRaiders
Chargers -2 at FalconsFalconsFalconsChargersFalconsFalcons
Steelers +3 at BengalsSteelersSteelersBengalsBengalsSteelers
Texans -5 at JaguarsTexansJaguarsTexansTexansJaguars
Cardinals +3.5 at VikingsCardinalsCardinalsCardinalsVikingsCardinals
Colts -2.5 at PatriotsColtsColtsColtsColtsColts
Seahawks -2 at JetsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksJetsSeahawks
Titans +5.5 at CommandersTitansCommandersTitansCommandersTitans
Buccaneers -6 at PanthersPanthersPanthersBuccaneersPanthersPanthers
Rams -3 at SaintsRamsRamsRamsSaintsRams
Eagles +3 at RavensEaglesEaglesRavensEaglesEagles
49ers +7 at BillsBills49ersBills49ers49ers
Browns +5.5 at BroncosBrownsBrownsBrownsBroncosBrowns
Best BetCowboysPanthersChargers49ersPanthers

Odds from BetMGM.

Last Week Record3-105-88-58-55-8
2024 Record79-98-274-103-283-94-299-78-274-103-2
2024 Best Bet Record1-116-63-8-18-43-9
2024 Unanimous Pick Record3-8    
2024 Majority Pick Record86-91-2    
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonSure, let's make a winless-at-home team our Best Bet. I would have preferred it were Tommy DeVito starting for the Giants, but I'll still take it with Drew Lock.
PianowskiBryce Young has been dramatically improved since his benching. Carolina is no longer a punching bag. Do yourself a favor and eat pasta on Thanksgiving. 
WhalenI know this is a bad schedule spot for L.A., but I like the Chargers' passing game to have success against a bad Falcons defense that cannot generate pressure.
PayneI hate picking against my Bills, but I'm afraid they might still be hung over from the Chiefs win. Speaking of which, there's no way the Chiefs should be laying 12 points to any professional team at this point, CFL teams included.
Del DonBryce Young looks like a new QB, so give me Carolina and the points at home. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
