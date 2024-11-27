NFL Staff Picks: Week 13 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne both finished 8-5 to lead the way last week. Payne improved to a season-best 99-78-2 (55.9 percent, not including ties).
Whalen and Payne also nailed their best bets, as did Scott Pianowski. Majority picks went 5-8.
This week, for the first time in a month, the group found common ground. The Raiders +12 at the Chiefs and the Colts -2.5 at the Patriots are unanimous picks. Seven teams got four votes.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Bears +10 at Lions
|Bears
|Bears
|Lions
|Bears
|Lions
|Giants +3.5 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Dolphins +3 at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Dolphins
|Raiders +12 at Chiefs
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Chargers -2 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Chargers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Steelers +3 at Bengals
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Steelers
|Texans -5 at Jaguars
|Texans
|Jaguars
|Texans
|Texans
|Jaguars
|Cardinals +3.5 at Vikings
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Vikings
|Cardinals
|Colts -2.5 at Patriots
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Seahawks -2 at Jets
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Jets
|Seahawks
|Titans +5.5 at Commanders
|Titans
|Commanders
|Titans
|Commanders
|Titans
|Buccaneers -6 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Rams -3 at Saints
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Saints
|Rams
|Eagles +3 at Ravens
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Ravens
|Eagles
|Eagles
|49ers +7 at Bills
|Bills
|49ers
|Bills
|49ers
|49ers
|Browns +5.5 at Broncos
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Broncos
|Browns
|Best Bet
|Cowboys
|Panthers
|Chargers
|49ers
|Panthers
Odds from BetMGM.
|Last Week Record
|3-10
|5-8
|8-5
|8-5
|5-8
|2024 Record
|79-98-2
|74-103-2
|83-94-2
|99-78-2
|74-103-2
|2024 Best Bet Record
|1-11
|6-6
|3-8-1
|8-4
|3-9
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|3-8
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|86-91-2
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Sure, let's make a winless-at-home team our Best Bet. I would have preferred it were Tommy DeVito starting for the Giants, but I'll still take it with Drew Lock.
|Pianowski
|Bryce Young has been dramatically improved since his benching. Carolina is no longer a punching bag. Do yourself a favor and eat pasta on Thanksgiving.
|Whalen
|I know this is a bad schedule spot for L.A., but I like the Chargers' passing game to have success against a bad Falcons defense that cannot generate pressure.
|Payne
|I hate picking against my Bills, but I'm afraid they might still be hung over from the Chiefs win. Speaking of which, there's no way the Chiefs should be laying 12 points to any professional team at this point, CFL teams included.
|Del Don
|Bryce Young looks like a new QB, so give me Carolina and the points at home.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
