NFL Staff Picks: Week 13 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

This week, for the first time in a month, the group found common ground. The Raiders +12 at the Chiefs and the Colts -2.5 at the Patriots are unanimous picks. Seven teams got four votes.

Whalen and Payne also nailed their best bets, as did Scott Pianowski. Majority picks went 5-8.

Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne both finished 8-5 to lead the way last week. Payne improved to a season-best 99-78-2 (55.9 percent, not including ties).

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Bears +10 at Lions Bears Bears Lions Bears Lions Giants +3.5 at Cowboys Cowboys Giants Giants Cowboys Cowboys Dolphins +3 at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Dolphins Raiders +12 at Chiefs Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Chargers -2 at Falcons Falcons Falcons Chargers Falcons Falcons Steelers +3 at Bengals Steelers Steelers Bengals Bengals Steelers Texans -5 at Jaguars Texans Jaguars Texans Texans Jaguars Cardinals +3.5 at Vikings Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vikings Cardinals Colts -2.5 at Patriots Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Seahawks -2 at Jets Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Jets Seahawks Titans +5.5 at Commanders Titans Commanders Titans Commanders Titans Buccaneers -6 at Panthers Panthers Panthers Buccaneers Panthers Panthers Rams -3 at Saints Rams Rams Rams Saints Rams Eagles +3 at Ravens Eagles Eagles Ravens Eagles Eagles 49ers +7 at Bills Bills 49ers Bills 49ers 49ers Browns +5.5 at Broncos Browns Browns Browns Broncos Browns Best Bet Cowboys Panthers Chargers 49ers Panthers Last Week Record 3-10 5-8 8-5 8-5 5-8 2024 Record 79-98-2 74-103-2 83-94-2 99-78-2 74-103-2 2024 Best Bet Record 1-11 6-6 3-8-1 8-4 3-9 2024 Unanimous Pick Record 3-8 2024 Majority Pick Record 86-91-2 2023 Record 133-131-8 125-139-8 129-135-8 140-124-8 127-137-8 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson Sure, let's make a winless-at-home team our Best Bet. I would have preferred it were Tommy DeVito starting for the Giants, but I'll still take it with Drew Lock. Pianowski Bryce Young has been dramatically improved since his benching. Carolina is no longer a punching bag. Do yourself a favor and eat pasta on Thanksgiving. Whalen I know this is a bad schedule spot for L.A., but I like the Chargers' passing game to have success against a bad Falcons defense that cannot generate pressure. Payne I hate picking against my Bills, but I'm afraid they might still be hung over from the Chiefs win. Speaking of which, there's no way the Chiefs should be laying 12 points to any professional team at this point, CFL teams included. Del Don Bryce Young looks like a new QB, so give me Carolina and the points at home.

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

