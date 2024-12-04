NFL Staff Picks: Week 14 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski and Jeff Erickson both went 11-5 to win last week. They also were correct on their best bets, as were Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don.
Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 107-86-2, with a 17-game lead on the competition.
The group split a pair of unanimous picks last week, and majority picks went 10-6.
There is no unanimous pick this week, though five teams received four votes each. Not only is Whalen the lone contrarian on the Bills, he made them his best bet, -4.5 at the Rams.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Packers +3.5 at Lions
|Lions
|Packers
|Packers
|Lions
|Lions
|Jets +6.5 at Dolphins
|Jets
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Jets
|Falcons +5.5 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Falcons
|Vikings
|Falcons
|Saints -5 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Saints
|Giants
|Panthers +12.5 at Eagles
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Panthers
|Browns +6.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Browns
|Browns
|Raiders +6.5 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars +3.5 at Titans
|Titans
|Jaguars
|Titans
|Titans
|Jaguars
|Seahawks +2.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Bills -4.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Bills
|Rams
|Rams
|Bears +4 at 49ers
|49ers
|Bears
|Bears
|49ers
|Bears
|Chargers +4 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Bengals -5.5 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Bengals
|Cowboys
|Best Bet
|Buccaneers
|Browns
|Bills
|49ers
|Cardinals
|Last Week Record
|11-5
|11-5
|7-9
|8-8
|9-7
|2024 Record
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The Raiders played their hearts out against the Chiefs, much like last season, but I think they revert back to their dysfunctional ways in Florida this week. I also wanted to find a way to bet against both the Falcons and the Vikings this week. This sneakily could be a preview of the NFC 4-5 matchup in the playoffs.
|Pianowski
|Love Pittsburgh as an underdog, but it can be unreliable sometimes as a favorite. I also like taking the points in most divisional games.
|Whalen
|I know the Bills are making a cross-country trip after playing the Sunday Night game, but I think we're getting a friendly number against a Rams team that's coming off of yet another unimpressive win last week at New Orleans. The Bills should have major advantages in the trenches and run on the Rams defense.
|Payne
|Why not double down on the 49ers? I've done OK this season, but maybe if I had not gone against my Bills and picked against San Francisco I'd be much better.
|Del Don
|Both Arizona and Seattle have vastly improved defenses, but I like the Cardinals to win a rematch from just two weeks ago.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
