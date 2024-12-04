NFL Staff Picks: Week 14 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski and Jeff Erickson both went 11-5 to win last week. They also were correct on their best bets, as were Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don. Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 107-86-2, with a 17-game lead on the competition. The group split a pair of unanimous picks last week, and majority picks went 10-6. There is no unanimous pick this week, though five teams received four votes each. Not only is Whalen the lone contrarian on the Bills, he made them his best bet, -4.5 at the Rams. Odds from BetMGM. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Packers +3.5 at Lions Lions Packers Packers Lions Lions Jets +6.5 at Dolphins Jets Jets Dolphins Jets Jets Falcons +5.5 at Vikings Vikings Vikings Falcons Vikings Falcons Saints -5 at Giants Giants Giants Giants Saints Giants Panthers +12.5 at Eagles Panthers Panthers Eagles Eagles Panthers Browns +6.5 at Steelers Steelers Browns Steelers Browns Browns Raiders +6.5 at Buccaneers Buccaneers Raiders Raiders Raiders Buccaneers Jaguars +3.5 at Titans Titans Jaguars Titans Titans Jaguars Seahawks +2.5 at Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Bills -4.5 at Rams Rams Rams Bills Rams Rams Bears +4 at 49ers 49ers Bears Bears 49ers Bears Chargers +4 at Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chiefs Chargers Chargers Bengals -5.5 at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bengals Cowboys Best Bet Buccaneers Browns Bills 49ers Cardinals Last Week Record 11-5 11-5 7-9 8-8 9-7 2024 Record