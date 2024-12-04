NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 14 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on December 4, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski and Jeff Erickson both went 11-5 to win last week. They also were correct on their best bets, as were Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don. 

Kevin Payne still leads the season standings at 107-86-2, with a 17-game lead on the competition. 

The group split a pair of unanimous picks last week, and majority picks went 10-6. 

There is no unanimous pick this week, though five teams received four votes each. Not only is Whalen the lone contrarian on the Bills, he made them his best bet, -4.5 at the Rams. 

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Packers +3.5 at LionsLionsPackersPackersLionsLions
Jets +6.5 at DolphinsJetsJetsDolphinsJetsJets
Falcons +5.5 at VikingsVikingsVikingsFalconsVikingsFalcons
Saints -5 at GiantsGiantsGiantsGiantsSaintsGiants
Panthers +12.5 at EaglesPanthersPanthersEaglesEaglesPanthers
Browns +6.5 at SteelersSteelersBrownsSteelersBrownsBrowns
Raiders +6.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersRaidersRaidersRaidersBuccaneers
Jaguars +3.5 at TitansTitansJaguarsTitansTitansJaguars
Seahawks +2.5 at CardinalsCardinalsSeahawksCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Bills -4.5 at RamsRamsRamsBillsRamsRams
Bears +4 at 49ers49ersBearsBears49ersBears
Chargers +4 at ChiefsChiefsChargersChiefsChargersChargers
Bengals -5.5 at CowboysCowboysCowboysCowboysBengalsCowboys
Best BetBuccaneersBrownsBills49ersCardinals
Last Week Record11-511-57-98-89-7
2024 Record

Odds from BetMGM.

2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe Raiders played their hearts out against the Chiefs, much like last season, but I think they revert back to their dysfunctional ways in Florida this week. I also wanted to find a way to bet against both the Falcons and the Vikings this week. This sneakily could be a preview of the NFC 4-5 matchup in the playoffs.
PianowskiLove Pittsburgh as an underdog, but it can be unreliable sometimes as a favorite. I also like taking the points in most divisional games. 
WhalenI know the Bills are making a cross-country trip after playing the Sunday Night game, but I think we're getting a friendly number against a Rams team that's coming off of yet another unimpressive win last week at New Orleans. The Bills should have major advantages in the trenches and run on the Rams defense.
PayneWhy not double down on the 49ers? I've done OK this season, but maybe if I had not gone against my Bills and picked against San Francisco I'd be much better.
Del DonBoth Arizona and Seattle have vastly improved defenses, but I like the Cardinals to win a rematch from just two weeks ago. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
