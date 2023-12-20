NFL Staff Picks: Week 16

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne went a season-best 11-4-1 last week, increasing his overall lead to seven games at 116-101-7. Among the other pickers, only Nick Whalen was above .500 at 9-6-1. But all five handicappers nailed their best bets. Last week's lone unanimous pick hit, though majority picks went 6-9-1. This week, the group did not land on a unanimous pick, but five teams got four picks each. Best bets were more similar, however. Two went with the Rams and two went with the 49ers. Payne went his own way, taking the Broncos. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Saints +4 at Rams Rams Rams Rams Saints Rams Bengals -2 at Steelers Steelers Bengals Bengals Steelers Steelers Bills -12 at Chargers Chargers Bills Bills Chargers Chargers Colts +1 at Falcons Falcons Colts Colts Falcons Falcons Packers -4.5 at Panthers Panthers Panthers Packers Packers Panthers Browns -2.5 at Texans Browns Texans Browns Browns Browns Lions -3 at Vikings Vikings Vikings Lions Vikings Vikings Commanders +3 at Jets Jets Jets Commanders Commanders Jets Seahawks -2.5 at Titans Titans Titans Seahawks Titans Titans Jaguars +1 at Buccaneers Jaguars Buccaneers Buccaneers Jaguars Buccaneers Cardinals +4.5 at Bears Bears Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Bears Cowboys +1.5 at Dolphins Cowboys Cowboys Dolphins Cowboys Dolphins Patriots +6.5 at Broncos Patriots Patriots Broncos Broncos Patriots Raiders +10 at Chiefs Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Giants +12 at Eagles Eagles Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles Ravens