NFL Staff Picks: Week 16

Kevin Payne went a season-best 11-4-1 last week, increasing his overall lead to seven games at 116-101-7. Among the other pickers, only Nick Whalen was above .500 at 9-6-1. But all five handicappers nailed their best bets.
Last week's lone unanimous pick hit, though majority picks went 6-9-1.
This week, the group did not land on a unanimous pick, but five teams got four picks each.
Best bets were more similar, however. Two went with the Rams and two went with the 49ers. Payne went his own way, taking the Broncos.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Saints +4 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Saints
|Rams
|Bengals -2 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Bills -12 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Bills
|Bills
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Colts +1 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Colts
|Colts
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Packers -4.5 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Packers
|Packers
|Panthers
|Browns -2.5 at Texans
|Browns
|Texans
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Lions -3 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Lions
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Commanders +3 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Jets
|Seahawks -2.5 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Seahawks
|Titans
|Titans
|Jaguars +1 at Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
|Cardinals +4.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Bears
|Cowboys +1.5 at Dolphins
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Dolphins
|Cowboys
|Dolphins
|Patriots +6.5 at Broncos
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Patriots
|Raiders +10 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Giants +12 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Giants
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Ravens
Odds from BetMGM.
|Last Week Record
|7-8-1
|7-8-1
|9-6-1
|11-4-1
|5-10-1
|2023 Record
|109-108-7
|105-112-7
|105-112-7
|116-101-7
|99-118-7
|2023 Best Bet Record
|6-8-1
|8-6-1
|10-5
|8-7
|5-10
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|13-14-1
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|105-112-7
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Bet against NFC South teams on the road. I also like the Cowboys to bounce back this week.
|Pianowski
|The Saints have 503 yards of offense in two weeks — and two wins. That's phony. The Rams revival feels legitimate. LAR by at least seven.
|Whalen
|I'm taking the 49ers. This will be a tough test against the AFC-leading Ravens, but I like the Niners to win this game at home by a touchdown, so this is an attractive number. I also like Cleveland -2.5, Tampa Bay -1.0 (especially if Lawrence sits out, of course) and would even entertain Buffalo -12.0 at the Chargers.
|Payne
|Belichick has checked out and no further proof is needed than the last possession the Patriots had last week — down 10 and had no desire to move the ball with timeouts and time on the clock. Chances I duplicate last week? Zero point zero.
|Del Don
|Give me San Francisco in a battle between the top MVP candidates and in a possible Super Bowl preview on Christmas.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
