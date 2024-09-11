NFL Staff Picks: Week 2 Winners

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Defending champ Kevin Payne continued his winning ways by taking Week 1 at 8-7-1. Payne was the only picker over .500, but Scott Pianowski was the only to nail his best bet.
Majority picks went 5-10-1 while unanimous picks were 0-3.
This week, the Saints (+6.5 at the Cowboys) are the only unanimous pick, though seven teams got four votes.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Bills +2.5 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Raiders +9.5 at Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Raiders
|Ravens
|Chargers -6.5 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Chargers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Saints +6.5 at Cowboys
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Buccaneers +7 at Lions
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|Colts -3.5 at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Colts
|Packers
|Packers
|Browns +3 at Jaguars
|Browns
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Browns
|Jaguars
|49ers -6 at Vikings
|49ers
|Vikings
|49ers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Seahawks -3.5 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Patriots
|Jets -3.5 at Titans
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Titans
|Giants +1.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Giants
|Giants
|Rams +1.5 Cardinals
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Bengals +6.0 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bengals
|Chiefs
|Steelers -3 at Broncos
|Steelers
|Broncos
|Steelers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Bears +7 at Texans
|Bears
|Texans
|Texans
|Bears
|Texans
|Falcons +6.5 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Falcons
|Eagles
|Best Bet
|Ravens
|Buccaneers
|Texans
|Bengals
|Patriots
|2024 Record
|3-12-1
|5-10-1
|7-8-1
|8-7-1
|5-10-1
|2024 Best Bet Record
|0-1
|1-0
|0-0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|2024
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The Ravens have extra time to prepare and should run wild against a Raiders defense that got dashed by J.K. Dobbins last week, with the added benefit of the Raiders having to travel.
|Pianowski
|Detroit's secondary still has plenty of exploitable holes, and Tampa Bay has the right personnel to take advantage.
|Whalen
|While Houston failed to cover in its win over Indy in Week 1, the Texans completely dominated the game from a time-of-possession perspective and shouldn't have to worry about giving up three plays of 50-plus yards against this Bears' offense. Chicago's defense can keep this game close, but I don't trust the Bears to put up enough points in Caleb Williams' first road start to keep up.
|Payne
|If the refs and Mrs. Mahomes don't interfere ...
|Del Don
|Seattle was shaky during its Week 1 win, so give me the home dog in New England.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
