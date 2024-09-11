NFL Staff Picks: Week 2 Winners

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Odds from BetMGM . Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

This week, the Saints (+6.5 at the Cowboys) are the only unanimous pick, though seven teams got four votes.

Majority picks went 5-10-1 while unanimous picks were 0-3.

Defending champ Kevin Payne continued his winning ways by taking Week 1 at 8-7-1. Payne was the only picker over .500, but Scott Pianowski was the only to nail his best bet.

Defending champ Kevin Payne continued his winning ways by taking Week 1 at 8-7-1. Payne was the only picker over .500, but Scott Pianowski was the only to nail his best bet.

Majority picks went 5-10-1 while unanimous picks were 0-3.

This week, the Saints (+6.5 at the Cowboys) are the only unanimous pick, though seven teams got four votes.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Bills +2.5 at Dolphins Dolphins Bills Bills Dolphins Bills Raiders +9.5 at Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Raiders Ravens Chargers -6.5 at Panthers Panthers Panthers Chargers Panthers Panthers Saints +6.5 at Cowboys Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Buccaneers +7 at Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers Lions Lions Buccaneers Colts -3.5 at Packers Packers Packers Colts Packers Packers Browns +3 at Jaguars Browns Jaguars Jaguars Browns Jaguars 49ers -6 at Vikings 49ers Vikings 49ers Vikings Vikings Seahawks -3.5 at Patriots Patriots Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Patriots Jets -3.5 at Titans Jets Jets Jets Jets Titans Giants +1.5 at Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Giants Giants Rams +1.5 Cardinals Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Cardinals Bengals +6.0 at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bengals Chiefs Steelers -3 at Broncos Steelers Broncos Steelers Broncos Broncos Bears +7 at Texans Bears Texans Texans Bears Texans Falcons +6.5 at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Falcons Eagles Best Bet Ravens Buccaneers Texans Bengals Patriots 2024 Record 3-12-1 5-10-1 7-8-1 8-7-1 5-10-1 2024 Best Bet Record 0-1 1-0 0-0-1 0-1 0-1 2024 Unanimous Pick Record 0-3 2024 Majority Pick Record 5-10-1 2023 Record 133-131-8 125-139-8 129-135-8 140-124-8 127-137-8 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson The Ravens have extra time to prepare and should run wild against a Raiders defense that got dashed by J.K. Dobbins last week, with the added benefit of the Raiders having to travel. Pianowski Detroit's secondary still has plenty of exploitable holes, and Tampa Bay has the right personnel to take advantage. Whalen While Houston failed to cover in its win over Indy in Week 1, the Texans completely dominated the game from a time-of-possession perspective and shouldn't have to worry about giving up three plays of 50-plus yards against this Bears' offense. Chicago's defense can keep this game close, but I don't trust the Bears to put up enough points in Caleb Williams' first road start to keep up. Payne If the refs and Mrs. Mahomes don't interfere ... Del Don Seattle was shaky during its Week 1 win, so give me the home dog in New England.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.