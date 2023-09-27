NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 4

September 27, 2023

Tough picking last week. No one had a winning record, majority picks went 7-9 and unanimous picks went 0-3. 

Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don led the way, each going 7-9. Del Don still leads the season race at 26-21-1.

This week, two teams were unanimous picks — the Packers and Browns; the former an underdog, the latter a favorite. Three teams got four votes each. 

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Lions -1.5 at PackersPackersPackersPackersPackersPackers
Falcons +3 vs. Jaguars*JaguarsFalconsFalconsJaguarsFalcons
Dolphins +2.5 at BillsBillsDolphinsBillsBillsDolphins
Vikings -3.5 at PanthersPanthersPanthersPanthersVikingsPanthers
Broncos -3.5 at BearsBroncosBearsBroncosBearsBroncos
Ravens +2.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Steelers -3 at TexansSteelersTexansSteelersSteelersTexans
Rams +1 at ColtsRamsColtsColtsColtsRams
Buccaneers +3.5 at SaintsSaintsBuccaneersBuccaneersSaintsBuccaneers
Commanders +8.5 at EaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesCommandersCommanders
Bengals -2.5 at TitansBengalsTitansBengalsTitansTitans
Raiders +5.5 at ChargersChargersRaidersChargersRaidersRaiders
Patriots +7 at CowboysCowboysCowboysPatriotsCowboysCowboys
Cardinals +14 at 49ersCardinalsCardinalsCardinals49ersCardinals
Chiefs -9.5 at JetsJetsJetsChiefsJetsChiefs
Seahawks +1.5 at GiantsSeahawksGiantsSeahawksGiantsGiants
Best BetBrownsCowboysChiefsVikingsCardinals
Last Week Record7-94-127-96-107-9

Odds from BetMGM.

2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI think that even before the Ravens suffered a ton of injuries, the Browns are a better team. Now the Ravens are hurting and on the road. I get that they've overcome that before, but I think that this Browns defensive unit is special. Second best bet is the Panthers, third best is the Chargers.
PianowskiAnother card that I hate with the intensity of 1,000 suns. There isn't one pick I feel great about. 
WhalenI know this is a popular narrative, but with the number sitting under 10.0, this is quite simply a vote of no-confidence in Zach Wilson. The Jets are teetering on the edge of a mutiny, and while the defense can keep them in it, Kansas City is close to a worst-case-scenario opponent in this situation.
PayneIf we didn't have soccer games Sunday morning I'd probably be more open to the idea of International Football. Looking forward to the Thursday night game between the Lions and Packers, that should be fun.
Del DonThe Cardinals are top-12 in ANY/A (offense + defense) yet 14-point dogs to an SF team with a clear look-ahead game (Cowboys on SNF). I also like the Texans and Packers this week.  

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states?

