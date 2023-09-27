NFL Staff Picks: Week 4

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Odds from BetMGM . Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

This week, two teams were unanimous picks — the Packers and Browns; the former an underdog, the latter a favorite. Three teams got four votes each.

Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don led the way, each going 7-9. Del Don still leads the season race at 26-21-1.

Tough picking last week. No one had a winning record, majority picks went 7-9 and unanimous picks went 0-3.

Tough picking last week. No one had a winning record, majority picks went 7-9 and unanimous picks went 0-3.

Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don led the way, each going 7-9. Del Don still leads the season race at 26-21-1.

This week, two teams were unanimous picks — the Packers and Browns; the former an underdog, the latter a favorite. Three teams got four votes each.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Lions -1.5 at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Falcons +3 vs. Jaguars* Jaguars Falcons Falcons Jaguars Falcons Dolphins +2.5 at Bills Bills Dolphins Bills Bills Dolphins Vikings -3.5 at Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Vikings Panthers Broncos -3.5 at Bears Broncos Bears Broncos Bears Broncos Ravens +2.5 at Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Steelers -3 at Texans Steelers Texans Steelers Steelers Texans Rams +1 at Colts Rams Colts Colts Colts Rams Buccaneers +3.5 at Saints Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers Saints Buccaneers Commanders +8.5 at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Commanders Commanders Bengals -2.5 at Titans Bengals Titans Bengals Titans Titans Raiders +5.5 at Chargers Chargers Raiders Chargers Raiders Raiders Patriots +7 at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Patriots Cowboys Cowboys Cardinals +14 at 49ers Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals 49ers Cardinals Chiefs -9.5 at Jets Jets Jets Chiefs Jets Chiefs Seahawks +1.5 at Giants Seahawks Giants Seahawks Giants Giants Best Bet Browns Cowboys Chiefs Vikings Cardinals Last Week Record 7-9 4-12 7-9 6-10 7-9 2023 Record 24-23-1 20-27-1 20-27-1 20-27-1 26-21-1 2023 Best Bet Record 2-1 1-2 2-1 1-2 1-2 2023 Unanimous Pick Record 2-8 2023 Majority Pick Record 24-23-1 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson I think that even before the Ravens suffered a ton of injuries, the Browns are a better team. Now the Ravens are hurting and on the road. I get that they've overcome that before, but I think that this Browns defensive unit is special. Second best bet is the Panthers, third best is the Chargers. Pianowski Another card that I hate with the intensity of 1,000 suns. There isn't one pick I feel great about. Whalen I know this is a popular narrative, but with the number sitting under 10.0, this is quite simply a vote of no-confidence in Zach Wilson. The Jets are teetering on the edge of a mutiny, and while the defense can keep them in it, Kansas City is close to a worst-case-scenario opponent in this situation. Payne If we didn't have soccer games Sunday morning I'd probably be more open to the idea of International Football. Looking forward to the Thursday night game between the Lions and Packers, that should be fun. Del Don The Cardinals are top-12 in ANY/A (offense + defense) yet 14-point dogs to an SF team with a clear look-ahead game (Cowboys on SNF). I also like the Texans and Packers this week.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.