NFL Staff Picks: Week 5

Kevin Payne, the 2021 Staff Picks champ, won last week with a 9-7 record, the only writer on the winning side. Payne also nailed his best bet (Vikings) as did Scott Pianowski (Cowboys). Unanimous picks went 0-2 to fall to 2-10 this season. Majority picks went 6-10. This week, three teams were unanimous picks — the Dolphins, Patriots and Cardinals. Pianowski made the Patriots his best bet, while Dalton Del Don went with the Cardinals. Three teams garnered four votes each, with Nick Whalen preventing unanimity on all. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Bears +5.5 at Commanders Bears Bears Commanders Commanders Bears Jaguars +5.5 vs. Bills (London) Bills Jaguars Bills Jaguars Bills Texans +1.5 at Falcons Falcons Falcons Texans Falcons Texans Panthers +9.5 at Lions Lions Panthers Lions Panthers Panthers Titans +1 at Colts Titans Titans Titans Colts Colts Giants +10.5 at Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Saints +1.5 at Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Ravens -3.5 at Steelers Steelers Steelers Ravens Steelers Steelers Bengals -3 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Eagles -4.5 at Rams Rams Rams Eagles Rams Rams Jets +1.5 at Broncos Jets Broncos Jets Broncos Jets Chiefs -5.5 at Vikings Vikings Vikings Chiefs Vikings Vikings Cowboys +3.5 at 49ers 49ers Cowboys 49ers Cowboys 49ers Packers -2.5 at Raiders Raiders Raiders Packers Raiders Packers Best Bet Jets Patriots Bills Falcons Cardinals Last Week Record 6-10 6-10