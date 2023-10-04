NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 5

NFL Staff Picks: Week 5

October 4, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne, the 2021 Staff Picks champ, won last week with a 9-7 record, the only writer on the winning side. Payne also nailed his best bet (Vikings) as did Scott Pianowski (Cowboys).

Unanimous picks went 0-2 to fall to 2-10 this season. Majority picks went 6-10. 

This week, three teams were unanimous picks — the Dolphins, Patriots and Cardinals. Pianowski made the Patriots his best bet, while Dalton Del Don went with the Cardinals. 

Three teams garnered four votes each, with Nick Whalen preventing unanimity on all. 

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Bears +5.5 at CommandersBearsBearsCommandersCommandersBears
Jaguars +5.5 vs. Bills (London)BillsJaguarsBillsJaguarsBills
Texans +1.5 at FalconsFalconsFalconsTexansFalconsTexans
Panthers +9.5 at LionsLionsPanthersLionsPanthersPanthers
Titans +1 at ColtsTitansTitansTitansColtsColts
Giants +10.5 at DolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphins
Saints +1.5 at PatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Ravens -3.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersRavensSteelersSteelers
Bengals -3 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Eagles -4.5 at RamsRamsRamsEaglesRamsRams
Jets +1.5 at BroncosJetsBroncosJetsBroncosJets
Chiefs -5.5 at VikingsVikingsVikingsChiefsVikingsVikings
Cowboys +3.5 at 49ers49ersCowboys49ersCowboys49ers
Packers -2.5 at RaidersRaidersRaidersPackersRaidersPackers
Best BetJetsPatriotsBillsFalconsCardinals
Last Week Record6-106-10

Odds from BetMGM.

Last Week Record6-106-104-129-76-10
2023 Record30-33-126-37-124-39-129-34-132-31-1
2023 Best Bet Record2-22-22-22-21-3
2023 Unanimous Pick Record2-10    
2023 Majority Pick Record30-33-1    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI don't have a strong best bet this week, but I set the Jets-Broncos line as a pick-em. Second strongest lean is the Lions.
PianowskiI know New England's offense is still a clown car, but the Patriots were just embarrassed, and I like taking a well-coached team after that sort of result. You're still a well-coached team, right, New England? 
WhalenThe Jaguars' one advantage is the location of this game — other than that, this a nightmare matchup for a team that's struggled to generate pressure and convert on third downs all season.
PayneLooking forwards to Cowboys-49ers. Second best bet is the under in the Saints-Patriots game. *Thrilled* the Bills are wasting a home game in England on Sunday morning.
Del DonThere are a lot of priors going into the Bengals being road favorites over the Cardinals. I also like the Rams and 49ers this week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
