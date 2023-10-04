NFL Staff Picks: Week 5

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Kevin Payne, the 2021 Staff Picks champ, won last week with a 9-7 record, the only writer on the winning side. Payne also nailed his best bet (Vikings) as did Scott Pianowski (Cowboys).
Unanimous picks went 0-2 to fall to 2-10 this season. Majority picks went 6-10.
This week, three teams were unanimous picks — the Dolphins, Patriots and Cardinals. Pianowski made the Patriots his best bet, while Dalton Del Don went with the Cardinals.
Three teams garnered four votes each, with Nick Whalen preventing unanimity on all.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Bears +5.5 at Commanders
|Bears
|Bears
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Bears
|Jaguars +5.5 vs. Bills (London)
|Bills
|Jaguars
|Bills
|Jaguars
|Bills
|Texans +1.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Texans
|Falcons
|Texans
|Panthers +9.5 at Lions
|Lions
|Panthers
|Lions
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Titans +1 at Colts
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Colts
|Colts
|Giants +10.5 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Saints +1.5 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Ravens -3.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Ravens
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Bengals -3 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Eagles -4.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Eagles
|Rams
|Rams
|Jets +1.5 at Broncos
|Jets
|Broncos
|Jets
|Broncos
|Jets
|Chiefs -5.5 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Chiefs
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Cowboys +3.5 at 49ers
|49ers
|Cowboys
|49ers
|Cowboys
|49ers
|Packers -2.5 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Packers
|Raiders
|Packers
|Best Bet
|Jets
|Patriots
|Bills
|Falcons
|Cardinals
|Last Week Record
|6-10
|6-10
|2023 Record
|30-33-1
|26-37-1
|24-39-1
|29-34-1
|32-31-1
|2023 Best Bet Record
|2-2
|2-2
|2-2
|2-2
|1-3
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|2-10
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|30-33-1
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I don't have a strong best bet this week, but I set the Jets-Broncos line as a pick-em. Second strongest lean is the Lions.
|Pianowski
|I know New England's offense is still a clown car, but the Patriots were just embarrassed, and I like taking a well-coached team after that sort of result. You're still a well-coached team, right, New England?
|Whalen
|The Jaguars' one advantage is the location of this game — other than that, this a nightmare matchup for a team that's struggled to generate pressure and convert on third downs all season.
|Payne
|Looking forwards to Cowboys-49ers. Second best bet is the under in the Saints-Patriots game. *Thrilled* the Bills are wasting a home game in England on Sunday morning.
|Del Don
|There are a lot of priors going into the Bengals being road favorites over the Cardinals. I also like the Rams and 49ers this week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
