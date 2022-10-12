RotoWire Partners
NFL Staff Picks: Week 6

NFL Staff Picks: Week 6

October 12, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Odds from BetMGM.

For the first time this season, Scott Pianowski didn't win the week as Kevin Payne went 10-5-1 in Week 5. The defending champ, Payne was the only picker with double-digit wins last week. 

Pianowski was still the only picker to nail his best bet (Payne pushed), improving to a staff-best 4-1. 

Majority picks dipped to 7-8-1 last week, but for the season they're still 41-36-3.

This week, there are no unanimous picks, though four writers like the Jets, Colts, Panthers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Eagles and Broncos. As for best bets, Payne and Jeff Erickson both like the Browns, while Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don made the Buccaneers-Steelers game their best bets — but each on a different side.

Finally, considering Payne's comment below, we should all root hard for the Dolphins this week. Let's go Skylar Thompson!

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Commanders +1 at BearsBearsCommandersBearsBearsBears
49ers -5.5 at Falcons49ers49ersFalconsFalcons49ers
Patriots +3 at BrownsBrownsPatriotsPatriotsBrownsPatriots
Jets +7.5 at PackersJetsJetsJetsPackersJets
Jaguars +2.5 at ColtsColtsColtsJaguarsColtsColts
Vikings -3 at DolphinsDolphinsDolphinsVikingsVikingsDolphins
Bengals -2 at SaintsSaintsBengalsBengalsBengalsSaints
Ravens -5.5 at GiantsGiantsGiantsRavensRavensGiants
Buccaneers -8.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersBuccaneersSteelersSteelers
Panthers +10.5 at RamsPanthersPanthersPanthersRamsPanthers
Cardinals -2.5 at SeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksCardinalsSeahawks
Bills -3 at ChiefsChiefsChiefsBillsChiefsChiefs
Cowboys +6 at EaglesCowboysEaglesEaglesEaglesEagles
Broncos +5.5 at ChargersBroncosBroncosChargersBroncosBroncos
Best BetBrownsColtsBuccaneersBrownsSteelers
Last Week's Record6-9-18-7-16-9-110-5-17-8-1
2022 Record33-44-349-28-338-39-346-31-336-41-3
2022 Best Bet Record3-24-11-43-1-13-2
2022 Unanimous Pick Record3-1-1    
2022 Majority Pick Record41-36-3    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonMaybe it's in their DNA, but the Browns have left so much on the field in the margins. They easily could be 5-0. Of course, they could almost as easily be 1-4, but I digress. Really hard week, when I "guessed the lines," I guess five of the 14 right on the number. That's not a good thing — I want some variance. Also, I'm sick and tired of taking the Steelers, but process is process.
PianowskiI found this the most difficult slate of the year, though those types of observations are not generally predictive. I will add this, most of the time we overplay the revenge narrative. Every snap in the NFL has revenge somewhere. But Bill Belichick would rather have a leg amputated then lose to Cleveland. I have to factor that into this week.
WhalenSince taking down Cincinnati in Week 1, the Steelers have lost four straight while averaging just 13.5 points per game. Kenny Pickett has infused some life into the Steelers' passing game, but this is another ultra-difficult matchup for the rookie after facing the Bills a week ago. 
PayneIf Minnesota doesn't win and cover I'll move to Norway.
Del DonThe Steelers are a strong candidate to be the worst team in the league, but that's too many points for these Bucs to be laying on the road. I also like the Chiefs and Seahawks if you can get +3. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

