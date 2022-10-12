NFL Staff Picks: Week 6

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
For the first time this season, Scott Pianowski didn't win the week as Kevin Payne went 10-5-1 in Week 5. The defending champ, Payne was the only picker with double-digit wins last week.
Pianowski was still the only picker to nail his best bet (Payne pushed), improving to a staff-best 4-1.
Majority picks dipped to 7-8-1 last week, but for the season they're still 41-36-3.
This week, there are no unanimous picks, though four writers like the Jets, Colts, Panthers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Eagles and Broncos. As for best bets, Payne and Jeff Erickson both like the Browns, while Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don made the Buccaneers-Steelers game their best bets — but each on a different side.
Finally, considering Payne's comment below, we should all root hard for the Dolphins this week. Let's go Skylar Thompson!
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Commanders +1 at Bears
|Bears
|Commanders
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|49ers -5.5 at Falcons
|49ers
|49ers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|49ers
|Patriots +3 at Browns
|Browns
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Browns
|Patriots
|Jets +7.5 at Packers
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Packers
|Jets
|Jaguars +2.5 at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Vikings -3 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Dolphins
|Bengals -2 at Saints
|Saints
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Saints
|Ravens -5.5 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Giants
|Buccaneers -8.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Panthers +10.5 at Rams
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Rams
For the first time this season, Scott Pianowski didn't win the week as Kevin Payne went 10-5-1 in Week 5. The defending champ, Payne was the only picker with double-digit wins last week.
Pianowski was still the only picker to nail his best bet (Payne pushed), improving to a staff-best 4-1.
Majority picks dipped to 7-8-1 last week, but for the season they're still 41-36-3.
This week, there are no unanimous picks, though four writers like the Jets, Colts, Panthers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Eagles and Broncos. As for best bets, Payne and Jeff Erickson both like the Browns, while Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don made the Buccaneers-Steelers game their best bets — but each on a different side.
Finally, considering Payne's comment below, we should all root hard for the Dolphins this week. Let's go Skylar Thompson!
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Commanders +1 at Bears
|Bears
|Commanders
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|49ers -5.5 at Falcons
|49ers
|49ers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|49ers
|Patriots +3 at Browns
|Browns
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Browns
|Patriots
|Jets +7.5 at Packers
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Packers
|Jets
|Jaguars +2.5 at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Vikings -3 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Dolphins
|Bengals -2 at Saints
|Saints
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Saints
|Ravens -5.5 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Giants
|Buccaneers -8.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Panthers +10.5 at Rams
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Rams
|Panthers
|Cardinals -2.5 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Bills -3 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Cowboys +6 at Eagles
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Broncos +5.5 at Chargers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Best Bet
|Browns
|Colts
|Buccaneers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Last Week's Record
|6-9-1
|8-7-1
|6-9-1
|10-5-1
|7-8-1
|2022 Record
|33-44-3
|49-28-3
|38-39-3
|46-31-3
|36-41-3
|2022 Best Bet Record
|3-2
|4-1
|1-4
|3-1-1
|3-2
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|3-1-1
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|41-36-3
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Maybe it's in their DNA, but the Browns have left so much on the field in the margins. They easily could be 5-0. Of course, they could almost as easily be 1-4, but I digress. Really hard week, when I "guessed the lines," I guess five of the 14 right on the number. That's not a good thing — I want some variance. Also, I'm sick and tired of taking the Steelers, but process is process.
|Pianowski
|I found this the most difficult slate of the year, though those types of observations are not generally predictive. I will add this, most of the time we overplay the revenge narrative. Every snap in the NFL has revenge somewhere. But Bill Belichick would rather have a leg amputated then lose to Cleveland. I have to factor that into this week.
|Whalen
|Since taking down Cincinnati in Week 1, the Steelers have lost four straight while averaging just 13.5 points per game. Kenny Pickett has infused some life into the Steelers' passing game, but this is another ultra-difficult matchup for the rookie after facing the Bills a week ago.
|Payne
|If Minnesota doesn't win and cover I'll move to Norway.
|Del Don
|The Steelers are a strong candidate to be the worst team in the league, but that's too many points for these Bucs to be laying on the road. I also like the Chiefs and Seahawks if you can get +3.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.