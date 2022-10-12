NFL Staff Picks: Week 6

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

For the first time this season, Scott Pianowski didn't win the week as Kevin Payne went 10-5-1 in Week 5. The defending champ, Payne was the only picker with double-digit wins last week.

Pianowski was still the only picker to nail his best bet (Payne pushed), improving to a staff-best 4-1.

Majority picks dipped to 7-8-1 last week, but for the season they're still 41-36-3.

This week, there are no unanimous picks, though four writers like the Jets, Colts, Panthers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Eagles and Broncos. As for best bets, Payne and Jeff Erickson both like the Browns, while Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don made the Buccaneers-Steelers game their best bets — but each on a different side.

Finally, considering Payne's comment below, we should all root hard for the Dolphins this week. Let's go Skylar Thompson!

