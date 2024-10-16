NFL Staff Picks: Week 7 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

I used to think that story was funny.

One week, TFC went winless. Lost every game on the board, score of zero. Gerry, the esteemed poolmeister, decided on the spot TFC now stood for "Totally F-ing Clueless."

One of the players went by TFC, which stood for Thanks for Coming — he rarely cashed in the pool. He was a donation. One of my favorite pool names.

Back in the 1990s, I used to play in a great football pool that had about 75 players a week. Everyone entered with a nickname. I entered as Secret Squirrel. Cashed regularly, had a ball. The pool ran out of a racquetball club, which was a drinking club on a Friday night, when the pool sheets would come in.

Yes, it was a bleak week if you were on the dogs. It was especially bleak for seven-time Staff Picks champ Scott Pianowski, who chimed in with this story to put it all into perspective:

Whalen was also the only writer to hit his best bet, the Lions. And, wouldn't you know it, Payne and Dalton Del Don picked the one favorite that failed to cover, the aforementioned Eagles, as their best bets.

Unanimous picks went 0-2 and majority picks were 5-9.

No bueno, indeed. It's enough to make one go 5150.

This week, the Packers -2.5 vs. the Texans is the sole unanimous pick among the group, though seven teams garnered four votes each.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Broncos -2.5 at Saints Saints Broncos Broncos Saints Broncos Patriots +5.5 vs. Jaguars at London Patriots Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Patriots Seahawks +2.5 at Falcons Falcons Seahawks Falcons Seahawks Seahawks Titans +9 at Bills Bills Titans Titans Bills Titans Bengals -6.5 at Browns Browns Browns Bengals Browns Browns Texans +2.5 at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Dolphins +3.5 at Colts Colts Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Lions +2.5 at Vikings Lions Lions Lions Vikings Vikings Eagles -3 at Giants Eagles Giants Eagles Eagles Giants Raiders +7 at Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Raiders Panthers +8 at Commanders Panthers Commanders Commanders Panthers Commanders Chiefs +1.5 at 49ers 49ers 49ers Chiefs 49ers 49ers Jets -2 at Steelers Steelers Jets Jets Jets Jets Ravens -3.5 at Buccaneers Buccaneers Ravens Ravens Ravens Buccaneers Chargers -2.5 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Chargers Cardinals Chargers Best Bet Falcons Ravens Jets Cardinals Packers Last Week Record 6-8 1-13 8-6 6-8 4-10 2024 Record 40-50-2 34-56-2 42-48-2 55-35-2 34-56-2 2024 Best Bet Record 1-5 4-2 2-3-1 4-2 1-5 2024 Unanimous Pick Record 2-6 2024 Majority Pick Record 42-48-2 2023 Record 133-131-8 125-139-8 129-135-8 140-124-8 127-137-8 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson The Seahawks have the rest advantage, but that's negated by the travel. And they haven't stopped anyone as of late, and I don't think that changes against Atlanta. Worst bets this week include the Niners (my number is the same as the betting number, ugh), and Rams, where I went YOLO against my own number because I just don't want to take the Raiders. Pianowski The love line is never straight and narrow/unless your love is tried and true. We take a chance with new beginnings. Still we try, win or lose, take the highs, with the blues. (And you don't even know what that means.) Whalen We're getting in the mud here a bit, but I think this is the long-awaited bounce-back spot for the Jets after (another) crushing loss in primetime last week. The Jets got the running game going last week, and I like the defense to get after Russell Wilson in his first start of the season. Payne Rough week last week, but at least for me, I was overdue for one (not so humble brag). Some great matchups this week: Chiefs-49ers, Texans-Packers, Lions-Vikings. Del Don The Texans are 5-1 but have a +8 point-differential and will continue to miss Nico Collins. C.J. Stroud's YPA has dropped 1.5 yards on the road during his career.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

