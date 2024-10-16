NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 7 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on October 16, 2024 2:29PM EST

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Tough times for most of the writers last week. Every favorite covered except the Eagles. That left all of the pickers under .500, except for Nick Whalen, who went 8-6 to dethrone Kevin Payne for the first time this season. 

Whalen was also the only writer to hit his best bet, the Lions. And, wouldn't you know it, Payne and Dalton Del Don picked the one favorite that failed to cover, the aforementioned Eagles, as their best bets.

Unanimous picks went 0-2 and majority picks were 5-9.

Yes, it was a bleak week if you were on the dogs. It was especially bleak for seven-time Staff Picks champ Scott Pianowski, who chimed in with this story to put it all into perspective:

Back in the 1990s, I used to play in a great football pool that had about 75 players a week. Everyone entered with a nickname. I entered as Secret Squirrel. Cashed regularly, had a ball. The pool ran out of a racquetball club, which was a drinking club on a Friday night, when the pool sheets would come in. 

-

One of the players went by TFC, which stood for Thanks for Coming — he rarely cashed in the pool. He was a donation. One of my favorite pool names. 

-

One week, TFC went winless. Lost every game on the board, score of zero. Gerry, the esteemed poolmeister, decided on the spot TFC now stood for "Totally F-ing Clueless." 

-

I used to think that story was funny.

-

I hate when all the favorites win. No bueno for me. 

No bueno, indeed. It's enough to make one go 5150.

This week, the Packers -2.5 vs. the Texans is the sole unanimous pick among the group, though seven teams garnered four votes each. 

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Broncos -2.5 at SaintsSaintsBroncosBroncosSaintsBroncos
Patriots +5.5 vs. Jaguars at LondonPatriotsJaguarsJaguarsJaguarsPatriots
Seahawks +2.5 at FalconsFalconsSeahawksFalconsSeahawksSeahawks
Titans +9 at BillsBillsTitansTitansBillsTitans
Bengals -6.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBengalsBrownsBrowns
Texans +2.5 at PackersPackersPackersPackersPackersPackers
Dolphins +3.5 at ColtsColtsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphins
Lions +2.5 at VikingsLionsLionsLionsVikingsVikings
Eagles -3 at GiantsEaglesGiantsEaglesEaglesGiants
Raiders +7 at RamsRamsRamsRamsRamsRaiders
Panthers +8 at CommandersPanthersCommandersCommandersPanthersCommanders
Chiefs +1.5 at 49ers49ers49ersChiefs49ers49ers
Jets -2 at SteelersSteelersJetsJetsJetsJets
Ravens -3.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersRavensRavensRavensBuccaneers
Chargers -2.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsChargersCardinalsChargers
Best BetFalconsRavensJetsCardinalsPackers
Last Week Record6-81-138-66-84-10
2024 Record40-50-234-56-242-48-255-35-234-56-2
2024 Best Bet Record1-54-22-3-14-21-5
2024 Unanimous Pick Record2-6    
2024 Majority Pick Record42-48-2    
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe Seahawks have the rest advantage, but that's negated by the travel. And they haven't stopped anyone as of late, and I don't think that changes against Atlanta. Worst bets this week include the Niners (my number is the same as the betting number, ugh), and Rams, where I went YOLO against my own number because I just don't want to take the Raiders.
PianowskiThe love line is never straight and narrow/unless your love is tried and true. We take a chance with new beginnings. Still we try, win or lose, take the highs, with the blues. (And you don't even know what that means.) 
WhalenWe're getting in the mud here a bit, but I think this is the long-awaited bounce-back spot for the Jets after (another) crushing loss in primetime last week. The Jets got the running game going last week, and I like the defense to get after Russell Wilson in his first start of the season.
PayneRough week last week, but at least for me, I was overdue for one (not so humble brag). Some great matchups this week: Chiefs-49ers, Texans-Packers, Lions-Vikings.
Del DonThe Texans are 5-1 but have a +8 point-differential and will continue to miss Nico Collins. C.J. Stroud's YPA has dropped 1.5 yards on the road during his career. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

