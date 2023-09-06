NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NFL Staff Picks: Week 1

NFL Staff Picks: Week 1

September 6, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Welcome to the 2023 edition of Staff Picks, where each week this season our writers will pick every NFL game against the spread. 

Defending champ Scott Pianowski is back to defend to his crown, joined, as usual, by his Yahoo Sports compatriot Dalton Del Don and RotoWire writers Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne. 

Pianowski led wire-to-wire last season, finishing 149-114-8, 16 games ahead of the field, to beat the vig at 56.7 percent (not including ties).

Week 1 features four unanimous picks. Two are home dogs — Browns +2.5, Steelers +2 — and two are big home favorites — Commanders -7, Seahawks -5.5. Four teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Lions +4.5 at ChiefsLionsLionsChiefsLionsLions
Panthers +3.5 at FalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsPanthers
Texans +10 at RavensTexansTexansTexansRavensRavens
Bengals -2.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Jaguars -5 at ColtsColtsColtsJaguarsJaguarsColts
Buccaneers +6 at VikingsBuccaneersVikingsVikingsVikingsBuccaneers
Titans +3 at SaintsSaintsTitansTitansTitansTitans
49ers -2 at SteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelers
Cardinals +7 at CommandersCommandersCommandersCommandersCommandersCommanders
Packers +1 at BearsPackersPackersPackersBearsPackers
Raiders +3.5 at BroncosRaidersRaidersBroncosBroncosRaiders
Dolphins +3 at ChargersChargersChargersChargersDolphinsDolphins
Eagles -4 at PatriotsEaglesPatriots

Welcome to the 2023 edition of Staff Picks, where each week this season our writers will pick every NFL game against the spread. 

Defending champ Scott Pianowski is back to defend to his crown, joined, as usual, by his Yahoo Sports compatriot Dalton Del Don and RotoWire writers Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne. 

Pianowski led wire-to-wire last season, finishing 149-114-8, 16 games ahead of the field, to beat the vig at 56.7 percent (not including ties).

Week 1 features four unanimous picks. Two are home dogs — Browns +2.5, Steelers +2 — and two are big home favorites — Commanders -7, Seahawks -5.5. Four teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Lions +4.5 at ChiefsLionsLionsChiefsLionsLions
Panthers +3.5 at FalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsPanthers
Texans +10 at RavensTexansTexansTexansRavensRavens
Bengals -2.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Jaguars -5 at ColtsColtsColtsJaguarsJaguarsColts
Buccaneers +6 at VikingsBuccaneersVikingsVikingsVikingsBuccaneers
Titans +3 at SaintsSaintsTitansTitansTitansTitans
49ers -2 at SteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelers
Cardinals +7 at CommandersCommandersCommandersCommandersCommandersCommanders
Packers +1 at BearsPackersPackersPackersBearsPackers
Raiders +3.5 at BroncosRaidersRaidersBroncosBroncosRaiders
Dolphins +3 at ChargersChargersChargersChargersDolphinsDolphins
Eagles -4 at PatriotsEaglesPatriotsEaglesEaglesPatriots
Rams +5.5 at SeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Cowboys -3 at GiantsGiantsGiantsCowboysGiantsGiants
Bills -2.5 at JetsJetsJetsBillsBillsJets
Best BetGiantsGiantsFalconsBillsPatriots
2022 Best Bet Record8-108-9-19-98-9-110-8
2022 Unanimous Pick Record12-11-2    
2022 Majority Pick Record128-135-8    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI'm on a lot of home dogs this week — Browns, Giants, Jets, Steelers. I also think the Vikings are a Survivor trap. They're better at the QB position, but I don't think that their defense is improved all that much, if at all.
PianowskiDivisional home underdogs traditionally do well in openers, and while trends aren't an automatic answer key, it seems to make intuitive sense. Let the dogs bark. 
WhalenI've been relatively high on the Falcons all offseason — due in large part to the fact that they have the easiest schedule in the NFL. That begins with a nice home matchup against a rookie QB making his pro debut. Atlanta should do enough on offense to control the game and cover the 3.5.
PayneOverall, even ATS, I'm siding with the home teams this week. Aaron Rodgers is not Tom Brady. The Lions would have been my second Best Bet even before the Kelce injury.
Del DonAs usual in Week 1, I liked a lot of picks this week, but admittedly none stood out as "best." 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
Survivor: Week 1 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 1 Strategy & Picks
Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Final Update
Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Final Update
Week 1: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds (Video)
Week 1: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds (Video)
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 1 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 1 Pickups