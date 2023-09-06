NFL Staff Picks: Week 1

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Welcome to the 2023 edition of Staff Picks, where each week this season our writers will pick every NFL game against the spread. Defending champ Scott Pianowski is back to defend to his crown, joined, as usual, by his Yahoo Sports compatriot Dalton Del Don and RotoWire writers Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne. Pianowski led wire-to-wire last season, finishing 149-114-8, 16 games ahead of the field, to beat the vig at 56.7 percent (not including ties). Week 1 features four unanimous picks. Two are home dogs — Browns +2.5, Steelers +2 — and two are big home favorites — Commanders -7, Seahawks -5.5. Four teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Lions +4.5 at Chiefs Lions Lions Chiefs Lions Lions Panthers +3.5 at Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers Texans +10 at Ravens Texans Texans Texans Ravens Ravens Bengals -2.5 at Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Jaguars -5 at Colts Colts Colts Jaguars Jaguars Colts Buccaneers +6 at Vikings Buccaneers Vikings Vikings Vikings Buccaneers Titans +3 at Saints Saints Titans Titans Titans Titans 49ers -2 at Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Cardinals +7 at Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Packers +1 at Bears Packers Packers Packers Bears Packers Raiders +3.5 at Broncos Raiders Raiders Broncos Broncos Raiders Dolphins +3 at Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Dolphins Dolphins Eagles -4 at Patriots Eagles Patriots