NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 30

After a busy news day Friday, the wire slowed quite a bit Saturday. Even so, we have some news to sort through, primarily in the form of injury updates.
Training Camp Storyline
Cowboys Rushing Attack
Ezekiel Elliott is coming off arguably his worst season since entering the league in 2016, as he averaged a career-low 58.9 rushing yards per game. He propped up his fantasy scoring with 12 touchdowns, which masked the fact that his opportunity as a receiver also fell to career lows in receptions and yards per game. Still 27, there's a realistic chance that Elliott will have a bounce-back season, and owner/general manager Jerry Jones reiterated Saturday that Elliott will serve as the focal point of Dallas' rushing attack in 2022. That's not particularly surprising given that Elliott is due $12.4 million this season, though if he is ineffective Tony Pollard could become a more significant part of the team's offensive gameplan.
Pollard is expected to see more snaps and touches this season after earning a career-high 130 carries and 1,056 yards from scrimmage in 2021 while also looking more explosive than Elliott — measured both by stats and the eye test. Although the team likely will continue to remain loyal to Elliott publicly, the running back duo in the Dallas backfield enter the new campaign trending in opposite directions.
Injury Updates
- The lead story of the day is — mildly, for now — concerning news regarding Tee Higgins. Higgins underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder in March. He didn't participate in offseason activities, though was expected to be at full strength for training camp. That hasn't happened, however, as he has yet to participate in team drills. This early in camp, that's not a major concern. Monitor for now.
- Chase Claypool suffered a shoulder injury Friday. The issue isn't considered serious, but he remained a non-participant Saturday. A short absence this early in camp isn't likely a big concern, though it will give the team's depth receiving options such as Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller a chance for more meaningful reps.
- The Broncos used a third-round pick to select Greg Dulcich in this year's draft, but the rookie has had a tough start to his professional career. After dealing with a core injury that cost him the end of offseason activities, Dulcich is sidelined by a hamstring injury to begin training camp. Rookie tight ends typically have a difficult time making a dramatic offensive impact, and Duclich's early inability to stay on the field won't help his cause. Albert Okwuegbunam is the most direct beneficiary for the time being.
- Bryan Edwards disappointed with increased opportunity in Las Vegas in 2021. He has the chance to establish himself as the third receiving option in Atlanta — behind Kyle Pitts and Drake London — but he suffered an arm injury Saturday. The severity of the issue has been downplayed, so Edwards could be back shortly and still earn a substantial role in the Falcons' passing attack.