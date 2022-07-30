NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 30

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

After a busy news day Friday, the wire slowed quite a bit Saturday. Even so, we have some news to sort through, primarily in the form of injury updates.

Training Camp Storyline

Cowboys Rushing Attack

Ezekiel Elliott is coming off arguably his worst season since entering the league in 2016, as he averaged a career-low 58.9 rushing yards per game. He propped up his fantasy scoring with 12 touchdowns, which masked the fact that his opportunity as a receiver also fell to career lows in receptions and yards per game. Still 27, there's a realistic chance that Elliott will have a bounce-back season, and owner/general manager Jerry Jones reiterated Saturday that Elliott will serve as the focal point of Dallas' rushing attack in 2022. That's not particularly surprising given that Elliott is due $12.4 million this season, though if he is ineffective Tony Pollard could become a more significant part of the team's offensive gameplan.

Pollard is expected to see more snaps and touches this season after earning a career-high 130 carries and 1,056 yards from scrimmage in 2021 while also looking more explosive than Elliott — measured both by stats and the eye test. Although the team likely will continue to remain loyal to Elliott publicly, the running back duo in the Dallas backfield enter the new campaign trending in opposite directions.

Injury Updates