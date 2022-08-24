NFL Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

We're getting awfully close to actual football and it'll soon be time to look/analyze Week 1 matchups. There are still some lottery tickets out there as we've seen some interesting position battles emerge around the league. Let's take a look at whose stock has risen over the last week and might be able to contribute once the regular season starts.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

QUARTERBACK

HAIL MARY

Baker Mayfield, CAR - Mayfield was named the starter Monday. Looking at the cons, Mayfield will throw interceptions (56 in four seasons) and has, at best, an average group of receivers. On the positive side, he played hurt last year and was coming off a season of 26 touchdowns to only eight interceptions two seasons ago. It's hard to know how long the leash is with Baker given that Sam Darnold is his backup and Matt Rhule might be on the hot seat after going 10-23 as the Carolina head coach. A switch could happen if Baker struggles initially, but the Panthers also acquired him because they've apparently given up on Sam Darnold. For now the job is his but he's only worth considering as a backup at best. Baker starts against his former team, the Browns, Week 1 if you're pessimistic about him and looking to stream a defense. FAAB: $1-$2

RUNNING BACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

Brian Robinson, WAS - If you look at social media you'd think the starting running back spot is up for grabs for the Commanders. It's tough to read the tea leaves as to who will get the most work out of the backfield, but Robinson has made a case for early down and goal-line work. Alabama has a good history of producing NFL caliber running backs and his size (6-foot-1, 228) suggests he can handle a big workload. Antonio Gibson isn't going to just disappear and there's a good chance he could have more touches being a better receiver than Robinson. Look for there to be some type of timeshare in the Washington backfield (J.D. McKissic is around too for passing downs) to start the season. FAAB: $2-$4

HAIL MARY

Rachaad White, TB - Ronald Jones seems to be struggling to find work in the Kansas City backfield, but the point here is he's no longer a Buccaneer. That gives White, a rookie out of Arizona State, a shot at backing up Leonard Fournette over Ke'Shawn Vaughn. White lost a fumble in the last preseason game, but I still like him over Vaughn as a handcuff to Fournette. White was the second back on the field in that last game, which suggests he's ahead of Vaughn on the depth chart. I also don't think Tampa Bay would have used a third-round pick had it been satisfied with Vaughn as the backup. The ultimate winner is Fournette, who should get a monster workload; just be wary of the offensive line considering all of the injuries it's suffered. FAAB: FCFS or $1

WIDE RECEIVERS

HAIL MARY

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN - Treylon Burks has had a rough go to start his professional career. He reportedly came into camp out of shape and recently seems to be dealing with a leg injury. The good news is he was back on the practice field Monday; the bad news is he's looked terrible in preseason games despite the Titans making a concerted effort to get him the ball. I wouldn't give up on Burks yet (remember Ja'Marr Chase's preseason struggles a year ago), though I would temper expectations to start the season. Enter third-year player Westbrook-Ikhine, who now has a chance to make an immediate impact given his familiarity with the offense. Robert Woods is coming back from a significant injury and defenses will be focused on slowing Derrick Henry. Watch how this situation pans out of the next couple weeks, though he won't be relevant outside of deeper leagues. FAAB: FCFS or $1

TIGHT ENDS

HAIL MARY

Isaiah Likely, BAL - There was a very good chance I was going to mention Likely this week (see what I did there?) after he came off a 100-yard game with a score for the Ravens last weekend. He's essentially this week's George Pickens, a guy who has a big preseason game and then the fantasy world is enamored with the shiny, new object. I'm going to scream caution as in no way, shape or form should this guy be your starting tight end Week 1. But he could carve out a role as the third receiving option behind Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens will be a run-heavy offense, but they do feature tight ends more than the average team. Nick Boyle will continue to be utilized primarily as a blocker so that could open up some pass routes for Likely. FAAB: $1-$2