NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Pickups

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

There wasn't much help on the waiver wire last week. This week isn't much different other than you might find a favorable matchup for your kicker or defense, if your league uses those spots. Let's check out the options and, as always, hit up the comments if you have a specific question.

Quarterback

SECONDARY TARGETS

Aaron Rodgers, NYJ - I talked about Rodgers last week and he didn't disappoint with his performance in Jacksonville. Getting the Rams this week at home is almost as good of a matchup and penciling him in for 20-plus fantasy points seems like a solid floor. FAAB: $10-$15

Cooper Rush, DAL - Rush has arguably the best receiver in the league at his disposal (CeeDee Lamb) and has a prime matchup facing Tampa Bay at home this week (ranked 31st against quarterbacks). He has 20-plus fantasy points in three of his last five games. FAAB: $10-$12

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Jerome Ford, CLE - The term "league winner" gets tossed around, but it might be warranted with Ford. Turn loose whatever you have left in the FAAB bank, as Ford will be at least a flex or RB2 as the starter again after Nick Chubb broke his foot. Ford finished with 104 scrimmage yards and a touchdown Sunday. Hopefully, the Browns realize his worth and get him off of kickoff duty in the upcoming weeks. The only bad news is he's rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues. FAAB: Break the bank

Kendre Miller, NO - Alvin Kamara looks like he'll miss this week, which means Miller should get the bulk of the workload for the Saints. I'd be higher on him, but Jamaal Williams still lurks and could get goal-line carries. Miller is capable of handling all three downs too. FAAB: $15-$20

SECONDARY TARGETS

Tyjae Spears, TEN - Tony Pollard is still the lead back in the Titans' backfield, but Spears has definitely carved out a role for himself. He clearly has the passing-down role, finishing with 7-6-87-1 on Sunday and also scoring on the ground. The schedule is fantastic for him the next two fantasy playoff weeks against the Colts and Jaguars. He's not a bad consolation prize if you miss out on Ford. FAAB: $12-$15

Craig Reynolds, DET - David Montgomery is out for the season after suffering an MCL sprain, an absolute gut punch for those who rostered him. The Lions likely won't run Jahmyr Gibbs into the ground and could turn to Reynolds to shoulder some of the workload. Reynolds should be first in the line, though rookie Sione Vaki ($2-$4) could be penciled in for more work as well. FAAB: $12-$15

Wide Receiver

SECONDARY TARGETS

Romeo Doubs, GB - I played in a fantasy league long ago that awarded cumulative stats for a team's skill positions. If that league was still alive, Packers receivers would be one of the more enticing groups to have. Doubs has been hit or miss this season with double-digit fantasy points in four of his eleven games and considerably less in his other seven. The Packers have favorable matchups the next two games against the Saints (27th against wide receivers) and the Vikings (32nd against wide receivers). FAAB: $15-$25

Tight End

SECONDARY TARGETS

Stone Smartt, LAC - Smartt might be a wise choice to pick up given he's the top tight-end target for Justin Herbert. Will Dissly is without a timetable to return, so Smartt will be the main target for time being. Smartt went for 3-54 and 5-50 in his last two games and it's probably a matter of time before he finds the end zone. The matchups the next two weeks (vs. DEN, at NE) are good for tight ends. FAAB: $4-$8

Defense

HAIL MARY

Cincinnati Bengals - I don't totally trust the Bengals, but they are at home against the Browns, who will start Dorian Thompson-Robinson over Jameis Winston this week. If you've been streaming defenses all season, the Bengals are the team to use this week. FAAB: $2-$4