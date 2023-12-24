NFL Waiver Wire: Week 17 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett looked like a hero in the second-straight game coming in to bail out Sam Howell. Don't be surprised if Brissett gets the start for the Commanders next week.

Taylor Heinicke did enough in a victory over the Colts to likely hold the starting QB job for the Falcons over Desmond Ridder. Running Backs Israel Abanikanda served as the No. 2 RB for the Jets against Washington. The rookie turned nine carries into 43 yards. Those who need a player who could see volume may get that volume in Week 17. Wide Receivers With Jordan Addison leaving the game against the Lions early, K.J. Osborn was targeted seven times, posting 95 yards and a TD. Osborn could move into a more prominent pass-catching role if Addison misses next week's game against the Packers.

Bo Melton caught four of six targets for 44 yards with Green Bay dealing with wide receiver injuries. Dontayvion