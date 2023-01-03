NFL Waiver Wire: Week 18 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

Week 18 is mostly an insignificant week for fantasy with championships already wrapped up. However, there are leagues that reward overall points' totals and keeper leagues that allow waiver claims that can work toward future years. Let's take a final look at possible adds from the waiver wire.

QUARTERBACK

Secondary Targets

Jarrett Stidham, LVR - Stidham had an excellent fantasy game Sunday against a stingy 49ers defense despite throwing two interceptions. He also threw three touchdowns and ran for 34 yards and wisely gave Davante Adams 11 targets, which he turned into a 7-153-2 line. He has a favorable matchup against the Chiefs this week in a relevant game for them in their quest to get the top seed in the AFC. FAAB: $3-$6

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Alexander Mattison, MIN - It's possible the Vikings rest their starters this week and that includes Dalvin Cook. Mattison is one of the better backups in the league and is capable of handling a full workload, including pass-catching situations. He's only 24 and has eclipsed 400 rushing yards as Cook's backup his first three seasons in the league. Watch practice reports and press conferences to see if the running back situation becomes clearer as the week goes on. FAAB: $5-$10

Chase Edmonds, DEN - The future running back for the Broncos isn't Latavius Murray and it's likely Denver wants to see if Edmonds can hold down a significant role until Javonte Williams is back and healthy. Edmonds (26) is six years younger than Murray and it's likely the Broncos would like to see him duplicate some of the success he had while he was with the Cardinals. FAAB: $4-$8

Secondary Targets

Elijah Mitchell, SF - Mitchell could be activated for this week's game against the Cardinals. Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an ankle injury and could see a smaller workload this week even if he plays. The 49ers are a run-heavy offense and Mitchell has averaged more than 4.8 yards per carry for his career. FAAB: $3-$6

WIDE RECEIVER

Primary Targets

Treylon Burks, TEN - Burks is a great name to remember for next season provided the Titans have a quarterback who can get him the ball. He has an above-average matchup this week against the Jaguars and should hit double-digit fantasy points again in PPR leagues. He's had at least 9.5 fantasy points in those formats in four of his last five games and benefits from playing with Derrick Henry, who keeps defenses honest. FAAB: $5-$10

Kadarius Toney, KC - Toney has seen his role grow the last few games, scoring a touchdown Weeks 10 and 16 and then getting a season-high 71 receiving yards last Sunday. The Kansas City offense has been full of fruitful fantasy players and Toney has a ton of talent when he's on the field. This week he'll have a favorable matchup against the Raiders in what should a high-scoring game. FAAB: $5-$10

Secondary Targets

Rashid Shaheed, NO - Shaheed now has double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games and has become the No. 2 wide receiver to Chris Olave. Olave has been dealing with a hamstring injury and it wouldn't be surprising if he was inactive this week. It's a great matchup for Shaheed as the Panthers give up the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers. FAAB: $3-$6

TIGHT END

Primary Targets

Trey McBride, ARI - McBride has seen his role grow the last few weeks with Zach Ertz done for the season with a knee injury. McBride, a second-round pick, has pedigree and profiles more as a pass-catcher than a blocker at the position. It probably helps that David Blough is a backup and has probably gotten in reps all season with McBride while Ertz worked with the first string. FAAB: $5-$10