NFL Week 8 Injury Analysis: Consider Metcalf Day to Day

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The quadriceps muscle is the big muscle group located on the front of the leg, between the hip and the knee. The muscles share a conjoined tendon at their distal end that attaches to the lower leg, specifically the tibia. The patella (kneecap) floats within this tendon with the area above the kneecap known as the quadriceps tendon and the area below referred to as the patellar tendon. However, the name is a bit misleading, as the patellar tendon is sometimes considered a ligament as it anchors bone to bone. The positioning of the kneecap within the tendon allows it to be mobile. If the patellar tendon ruptures, the kneecap is unable to function properly and can move out of its normal positioning. While Carroll meant to downplay the injury by saying, he "hurt his patellar tendon some," we don't know if that means he partially dislocated his kneecap, injured the tendon itself, or suffered a distal quadriceps strain.

The Seahawk wide receiver suffered a knee injury in Seattle's Week 7 win over the Chargers. Fortunately, testing performed showed Metcalf did not suffer a severe injury and he will be able to avoid season-ending surgery. Coach Pete Carroll relayed Monday that the injury involved Metcalf's patellar tendon. However, the area is complex and could be one of an assortment of injuries.

DK Metcalf

The Seahawk wide receiver suffered a knee injury in Seattle's Week 7 win over the Chargers. Fortunately, testing performed showed Metcalf did not suffer a severe injury and he will be able to avoid season-ending surgery. Coach Pete Carroll relayed Monday that the injury involved Metcalf's patellar tendon. However, the area is complex and could be one of an assortment of injuries.

The quadriceps muscle is the big muscle group located on the front of the leg, between the hip and the knee. The muscles share a conjoined tendon at their distal end that attaches to the lower leg, specifically the tibia. The patella (kneecap) floats within this tendon with the area above the kneecap known as the quadriceps tendon and the area below referred to as the patellar tendon. However, the name is a bit misleading, as the patellar tendon is sometimes considered a ligament as it anchors bone to bone. The positioning of the kneecap within the tendon allows it to be mobile. If the patellar tendon ruptures, the kneecap is unable to function properly and can move out of its normal positioning. While Carroll meant to downplay the injury by saying, he "hurt his patellar tendon some," we don't know if that means he partially dislocated his kneecap, injured the tendon itself, or suffered a distal quadriceps strain.

The more important takeaway is that surgery will not be needed, meaning the involved structure remains intact. Based on the limited details, consider Metcalf day-to-day. At least a one-game absence seems likely even with Metcalf expressing interest in practicing Wednesday. Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin would see an uptick in usage should Metcalf be unable to play in Week 8 against the Giants.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

Allen returned from a five-week absence but was limited to one half of play, as his troublesome hamstring injury lingered. The Chargers receiver said he did not suffer a setback but was having trouble moving fluidly. Despite the return, he will enter the Week 8 bye with plenty of questions about his health. Hamstring injuries, especially those sustained by veteran receivers, are often slow to heal and can be easily aggravated if the scar tissue has not yet returned to full strength. This gets tricky, as the athlete may report feeling better, but the healing process remains incomplete. Those invested in Allen will need to hold onto whoever they utilized during his initial absence. The Los Angeles receiving corps took another hit in Week 8 when Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him multiple weeks. He will be evaluated throughout the upcoming week off, but prepare for him to miss time as well.

Matt Ryan

The Colts are turning to a new starting quarterback, naming Sam Ehlinger as Ryan's replacement. The decision was accelerated by a shoulder injury Ryan sustained against the Commanders but will continue even when the veteran signal-caller is healthy. Ryan's injury is a Grade 2 shoulder separation. The team separation is used to describe an injury involving the acromioclavicular (AC) joint. The AC joint is located where the collarbone meets a bony landmark of the shoulder blade known as the acromion. The joint allows additional mobility of the shoulder blade while also diverting force from the arm along the collarbone and into the core of the body. A Grade 2 designation means multiple ligaments that stabilize the area were damaged, including partial or complete tears to particular ligaments. The damage accrued results in gapping at the joint, thus the name "shoulder separation." Grade 2 sprains are generally treated conservatively and do not require surgery. However, a recovery timeline for Ryan seems inconsequential for fantasy purposes with Ehlinger now the starter.

Deebo Samuel: The 49ers wide receiver is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury. However, even the slightest strain to the area should raise a major red flag for Samuel given his lengthy history of hamstring issues. Hamstring strains caused Samuel to miss multiple games in in multiple seasons while playing at South Carolina and resurfaced during his sophomore season with the Niners, costing him a total of six games. A major risk factor for a hamstring injury is previous injury and studies have shown that subsequent hamstring strains often result in more time lost than the initial hamstring injury. I wouldn't be shocked if San Francisco takes the conservative approach with Samuel and holds him out or limits his usage, especially with a Week 9 bye on the horizon.

Turf Burns

Breece Hall: The Jets running back has been lost for the season after the rookie suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee. Given the usual timeline for ACL repairs, Hall's recovery will likely carryover into training camp and possibly the start of the 2023 season. New York acted quickly, acquiring James Robinson from Jacksonville. Robinson was limited in Week 7 with knee soreness, but the team must feel confident enough in his health to make the move. Travis Etienne is the big winner here, as he now stands alone atop the Jaguars depth chart.

David Njoku: Like Williams, the Browns tight end is facing a multi-week absence after testing Monday revealed his left ankle injury is the dreaded high ankle sprain. The initial timeline is two-to-five weeks, a number in line with what we have seen in multiple high ankle sprains so far this season. Surgery is not being considered at the moment, and a well-timed bye week should reduce the total number of games he misses. Harrison Bryant will slot into the primary tight end role with Njoku out.

Russell Wilson: It seems like every update is either a high ankle sprain or a hamstring injury. Wilson is dealing with the latter and is currently nursing a Grade 2 hamstring strain. A Grade 2 strain is also known as a partial tear, meaning fibers of the muscle or tendon have torn. Like discussed with Allen and Samuel, the recovery for a hamstring strain often requires a delicate balance that requires patience. A premature return can result in a more significant injury and additional time lost. The team recently revealed Wilson is on track to play in Week 8, but fantasy investors should look elsewhere.