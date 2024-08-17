Nick on SiriusXM: QB Play Is Hurting Malik Nabers' Value

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On Thursday's SiriusXM show, Nick Whalen dives into concerns over rookie WR Malik Nabers' value due to poor play from QB Daniel Jones. Listen for details:

Concerns surround Malik Nabers of the #Giants!@wha1en shares on his issues with the Wide Receiver's QB situation! pic.twitter.com/E8oYiz67Rx — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) August 16, 2024

For more SiriusXM fantasy sports videos visit: https://siriusxm.us/FantasySportsRadio.

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen 8pm-10pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday? Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET. Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

