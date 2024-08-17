Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Auction Draft Values
Get custom Fantasy Football Auction Draft Values for any league size, uncommon scoring system or unique roster settings.
Nick on SiriusXM: QB Play Is Hurting Malik Nabers' Value

Nick on SiriusXM: QB Play Is Hurting Malik Nabers' Value

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
Published on August 17, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On Thursday's SiriusXM show, Nick Whalen dives into concerns over rookie WR Malik Nabers' value due to poor play from QB Daniel Jones. Listen for details:

For more SiriusXM fantasy sports videos visit: https://siriusxm.us/FantasySportsRadio. 

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM?  Listen 8pm-10pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday? Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET. Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
DFS NFL: Saturday Preview
DFS NFL: Saturday Preview
2024 Tennessee Titans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Tennessee Titans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Washington Commanders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Washington Commanders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Seattle Seahawks Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Seattle Seahawks Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers & Busts: Undervalued, Overvalued Players
2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers & Busts: Undervalued, Overvalued Players