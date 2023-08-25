NFL Betting
Nick on VSiN: NFL Futures for AFC & NFC South (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
August 25, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen visits VSiN PrimeTime, in studio with Tim Murray and Shaun King, to discuss NFL Futures. Who will win the AFC South in 2023, but who is the best bet? Who's the sleeper in the Titans backfield? Who is Nick's surprise pick in the NFC South? What should we expect from Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin? They then squeeze some James Harden talk out of Nick.

Segment was filmed August 24th, 2023 at VSiN Studios, live at the Circa in downtown Las Vegas. Go here to learn more about VSiNThe Sports Betting Network.   

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

