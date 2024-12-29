Packers at Vikings: NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

A marquee NFC North matchup between long-time, postseason-bound rivals in the Packers and Vikings unfolds at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are guaranteed a playoff spot but still have positioning to lock in.

Read on as we break down odds and best bets.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Packers +100 (BetMGM Sportsbook)/ Vikings -112 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers +1.5 (bet365 Sportsbook)/ Vikings -0.5 (BetRivers Sportsbook)

Totals: Under 48.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Over 48.5 points (BetRivers Sportsbook)

The spread for this game has seen some noteworthy movement across key points since last week. The Vikings were narrow home favorites prior to Week 16 action and earlier this week as well. But midweek saw some significant action on the Packers that flipped the line to Green Bay -1, before it crossed back over to as much as Vikings -1.5 at some sportsbooks.

The total has had its fair share of movement in its own right, but within a fairly tight range. The number was at 48.5 before Week 16 action. After a slight dip, it got as high as 49 early in the week. However, it tumbled back down to 48 late in the week before bumping back up to 48.5.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings Betting Picks

If these two teams can muster up anything resembling the show they put on in Week 4 at Lambeau Field, then we're in for quite the treat. Minnesota almost blew a sizable lead in that game before escaping by a 31-29 score. The two teams combined for 839 scrimmage yards and 46 first downs, and that was before the Vikings had T.J. Hockenson available.

While another offensive showcase of that magnitude is unlikely given the familiarity the teams have with each other and the defensive talent, points will certainly be plentiful in a game in the ideal atmosphere of a dome. The Vikings are an aggressive defense that stops the run extremely well, but also gives up its share of production through the air. They allow 248.7 passing yards per game, including 270.3 over the last three contests.

Minnesota also surrenders a 67.9 percent completion rate at home with an elevated 11.3 yards per completion in the last three games. Jordan Love might have all his receivers at his disposal if Christian Watson (knee) can play through his questionable tag. Even if he doesn't go, tight end Luke Musgrave will suit up to form a dangerous two-TE duo with Tucker Kraft.

Love completed 32 of 54 passes for 389 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in the first meeting between the teams. It looks like plenty of opportunity for another high-volume game from the talented signal-caller in this spot considering the Vikings' own star-studded offense is likely to force Green Bay to keep its foot on the gas for all four quarters.

Consequently, I'm backing the Over as a primary bet, with a Love completions prop as a solid second wager to consider.

Over 48 points (-115 on BetRivers Sportsbook)

Jordan Love Over 20.5 completions (-125 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

Packers @ Vikings Prediction

Packers 28, Vikings 24

All the ingredients are here for another barnburner of a game between these two ultra-talented offenses in ideal conditions within the dome. Green Bay may have the more complete defense by a hair, so I will go with the Pack squeezing out a close win, perhaps with the help of some turnovers forced from Sam Darnold at key moments.