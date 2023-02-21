Patriots Upcoming Free Agents: Who Should The Pats Re-Sign?

This article is part of our NFL Free Agency series.

Harris is another player that's unlikely to be brought back. He powered in 15 touchdowns in

Conversely, the Patriots can afford to let Agholor go. The soon-to-be 30-year-old failed to live up to the two-year, $22 million contract he signed in 2021, producing just 835 yards and five touchdowns over the course of that deal.

New England should do all it can to bring Meyers back, as wide receiver production was already a weakness for the team in 2022, even with Meyers contributing team highs in receiving yards (804) and receiving touchdowns (six) despite playing through injuries for much of the season. Meyers is in his prime at age 26.

Leading receiver Jakobi Meyers is the biggest name among Patriots upcoming free agents on offense, but that list also includes fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor, and running back Damien Harris.

If you want to bet on the Patriots' NFL futures for next season, the best Massachusetts sportsbooks will be launching online next month. Sign up using the top Massachusetts sports betting promos to place your bets as soon as betting is up and running.

The Patriots will have some important decisions to make this offseason. A number of key contributors from New England's 2022 season are set to be free agents, including one of the team's top performers on each side of the ball. Who should the Pats re-sign and which players can New England afford to let walk?

The Patriots will have some important decisions to make this offseason. A number of key contributors from New England's 2022 season are set to be free agents, including one of the team's top performers on each side of the ball. Who should the Pats re-sign and which players can New England afford to let walk?

If you want to bet on the Patriots' NFL futures for next season, the best Massachusetts sportsbooks will be launching online next month. Sign up using the top Massachusetts sports betting promos to place your bets as soon as betting is up and running.

Which Upcoming Free Agents Should The Patriots Bring Back On Offense

Leading receiver Jakobi Meyers is the biggest name among Patriots upcoming free agents on offense, but that list also includes fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor, and running back Damien Harris.

New England should do all it can to bring Meyers back, as wide receiver production was already a weakness for the team in 2022, even with Meyers contributing team highs in receiving yards (804) and receiving touchdowns (six) despite playing through injuries for much of the season. Meyers is in his prime at age 26.

Conversely, the Patriots can afford to let Agholor go. The soon-to-be 30-year-old failed to live up to the two-year, $22 million contract he signed in 2021, producing just 835 yards and five touchdowns over the course of that deal.

Harris is another player that's unlikely to be brought back. He powered in 15 touchdowns in 2021, but the money required to re-sign Harris can be better spent addressing other needs after Rhamondre Stevenson excelled in a three-down role when Harris hurt his hamstring and thigh in 2022.

Numerous Patriots offensive linemen will be free agents, including Isaiah Wynn, Conor McDermott, Yodny Cajuste, Marcus Cannon, and James Ferentz. Some of them may return in depth roles, but none should be penciled into starting spots in 2023.

Who Should The Pats Re-Sign On Defense

While Meyers was integral to New England's passing attack last season, Jonathan Jones was instrumental in defending the pass. Bringing back the 29-year-old cornerback would help provide continuity for a New England defense that carried the team in 2022, thanks in part to Jones' four interceptions.

Other contributors in the secondary who will be free agents are safeties Devin McCourty and Jabrill Peppers, as well as slot cornerback Myles Bryant. The Patriots will try to talk the 35-year-old McCourty into one more season, and Bryant will likely be back after an up-and-down season since he's a restricted free agent. Peppers' chances of returning likely come down to his asking price.

Sign up using the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 First Bet Offer for Patriots Super Bowl odds today. You can also take advantage of the generous offer using the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOFULL to get up to $1,250 on Caesars.

Patriots Upcoming Free Agents On Special Teams

New England doesn't have notable free agents along the rest of the defense, but a key special teams contributor is set to hit free agency. Like McCourty, Matthew Slater is unlikely to sign elsewhere but will have to choose between returning to New England and retiring. The 37-year-old gunner has made the Pro Bowl 10 times.

Long snapper Joe Cardona will likely be re-signed if healthy, as he dressed in 144 consecutive games for New England, including the playoffs, before being placed on injured reserve in December due to a foot injury. Punter Michael Palardy will also be a free agent, and he's unlikely to be brought back after an underwhelming season.