Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Picks and Prediction for Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions Odds, Best Bets, and Predictions for NFL Week 1

The Lions have been the talk of the preseason. However, the Eagles were not only a playoff team last year, but they significantly upgraded their secondary while adding A.J. Brown on offense. Both of these teams enter Week 1 with an eye on being much improved from last year.

Eagles at Lions Betting Odds and Info for Week 1

The Eagles are 4-point favorites and -190 on the money line. The game total is 49. The Eagles' team total is 26.5 at -120 odds. These lines can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles at Lions Betting Picks This Week

The Lions were overwhelmed by the Philly offense and offensive line in last year's Eagles' 44-6 win. Not only do the Eagles project to be more dynamic on offense with A.J. Brown, but the Lions don't appear to be much improved on defense from last year. With Philadelphia likely to have little trouble moving the ball on the ground or through the air, they should sail past 27 points scored. And with the Eagles having a loaded secondary with the additions of James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Lions are unlikely to keep up with the scoring pace, making the Eagles likely to cover the 4-point spread. These lines can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles at Lions Best Bet: Eagles -4, Eagles Over 27.5 Points

Eagles at Lions Prediction

The Lions should keep the game close early, while they use their elite offensive line to get their running game and short-passing attack going. Once the Eagles get a lead by overwhelming the outmatched Detroit defense, that'll force the Lions to play out of their comfort zone. At that point, the Eagles' secondary will smother the receivers, leaving Jared Goff few clear passing lanes. Look for Philly to pull away in the second half. They'll also be able to pile on late points with their power running game.

