Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots Best Bets

The Eagles return most of their key personnel from last year. Although they lost RB Miles Sanders , they replaced him with Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift . Defensively, New England has plenty of talent but they lack star power. On the other side of the ball, the Philadelphia defense had a lot of change in the middle of the field, where they were vulnerable last year. The Patriots changed offensive coordinators, and will be installing a new offense that may take time to gel. Both teams should be have success moving the football. Look for New England to have success on the ground and passing in the middle of the field.

The Eagles are four-point road favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. This number has hardly moved since being posted well over a month ago. The over/under number is 45. Philadelphia has a team total of 24.5 while New England's team total is 20.5. Finally, the money line for an Eagles win is -192.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Betting Odds for Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles return most of their key personnel from last year. Although they lost RB Miles Sanders, they replaced him with Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift. Defensively, New England has plenty of talent but they lack star power. On the other side of the ball, the Philadelphia defense had a lot of change in the middle of the field, where they were vulnerable last year. The Patriots changed offensive coordinators, and will be installing a new offense that may take time to gel. Both teams should be have success moving the football. Look for New England to have success on the ground and passing in the middle of the field. When the Eagles have the ball, they should be able to choose their mode of attack. Based on lines from DraftKings Sportsbook, this game has a great chance to go over the 45-point total. If choosing a team, the Eagles going over 24.5 points is a solid option.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Best Bet: Eagles -4

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Prediction

The Patriots should have success early by running the ball and being conservative. However, the Eagles will be too much for the Patriots' defense to handle. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be too much for the secondary to deal with. And if the Patriots pay too much attention to the receivers, Philadelphia will lean on its rushing attack. Eventually, the Eagles will get out to a lead. That will put New England in a spot where they have to take chances. That's when the Eagles will put the game away. My prediction is: Eagles 30, Patriots 20.