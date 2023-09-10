NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots Best Bets

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots Best Bets

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
September 10, 2023

This article is part of our Beating the Book series.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl loss. Their main goal in the regular season is likely to earn the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Patriots have a competitive roster. However, they lack high-end stars, so they will try to overcome the talented Eagles roster to get a home win.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Betting Odds for Week 1

The Eagles are four-point road favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. This number has hardly moved since being posted well over a month ago. The over/under number is 45. Philadelphia has a team total of 24.5 while New England's team total is 20.5. Finally, the money line for an Eagles win is -192.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles return most of their key personnel from last year. Although they lost RB Miles Sanders, they replaced him with Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift.  Defensively, New England has plenty of talent but they lack star power. On the other side of the ball, the Philadelphia defense had a lot of change in the middle of the field, where they were vulnerable last year. The Patriots changed offensive coordinators, and will be installing a new offense that may take time to gel. Both teams should be have success moving the football. Look for New England to have success on the ground and passing in the middle of the field. When

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl loss. Their main goal in the regular season is likely to earn the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Patriots have a competitive roster. However, they lack high-end stars, so they will try to overcome the talented Eagles roster to get a home win.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Betting Odds for Week 1

The Eagles are four-point road favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. This number has hardly moved since being posted well over a month ago. The over/under number is 45. Philadelphia has a team total of 24.5 while New England's team total is 20.5. Finally, the money line for an Eagles win is -192.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles return most of their key personnel from last year. Although they lost RB Miles Sanders, they replaced him with Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift.  Defensively, New England has plenty of talent but they lack star power. On the other side of the ball, the Philadelphia defense had a lot of change in the middle of the field, where they were vulnerable last year. The Patriots changed offensive coordinators, and will be installing a new offense that may take time to gel. Both teams should be have success moving the football. Look for New England to have success on the ground and passing in the middle of the field. When the Eagles have the ball, they should be able to choose their mode of attack. Based on lines from DraftKings Sportsbook, this game has a great chance to go over the 45-point total. If choosing a team, the Eagles going over 24.5 points is a solid option. 

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Best Bet: Eagles -4

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Prediction

The Patriots should have success early by running the ball and being conservative. However, the Eagles will be too much for the Patriots' defense to handle. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be too much for the secondary to deal with. And if the Patriots pay too much attention to the receivers, Philadelphia will lean on its rushing attack. Eventually, the Eagles will get out to a lead. That will put New England in a spot where they have to take chances. That's when the Eagles will put the game away. My prediction is: Eagles 30, Patriots 20.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for NFL Week 1
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for NFL Week 1
NFL Picks: Circa Sports Million Week 1 Picks and Analysis
NFL Picks: Circa Sports Million Week 1 Picks and Analysis
Gameday Injuries: Week 1
Gameday Injuries: Week 1
NFL Picks: NFL Best Player Props For Week 1
NFL Picks: NFL Best Player Props For Week 1