Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks and Prediction for Week 3

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Odds, Betting Picks, and Prediction for Week 3

In Week 3, the Eagles fly south to face off against the division rival Washington Commanders as Carson Wentz faces off against one of his former teams. The Eagles are currently the class of the NFC after a huge Monday Night Football victory over the Vikings. This week, the focus shifts to the NFC East.

Below, we take a look at the latest NFL Week 3 odds for Eagles vs. Commanders, our Week 3 betting picks, and prediction for this matchup.

Eagles at Commanders Odds for Week 3

Spread Eagles -6.5 Moneyline Eagles -278, Commanders +220 Total Over/Under 47.5

The Eagles are a 6.5 road favorite and -260 on the moneyline. Philadelphia also has a team total of 27. These odds are from BetMGM. The Eagles are 2-0 while averaging 31 points while the 1-1 Commanders are giving up 29 points per game.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders Betting Picks This Week

Washington has played a pair of high-scoring games despite playing a pair of middling opponents in the Lions and Jaguars. The Eagles have proven to have an explosive offense that is both strong on the ground and through the air.

Although the Eagles didn't score a single second-half point last week, that seemed a bit fluky. They'll cruise past the 30-point mark and cover the over on their team total. Philadelphia should also cover the -6.5 spread with Washington unlikely to keep pace on the scoreboard.

Eagles at Commanders Best Bet for Week 3

Spread: Eagles -6.5

Total: Eagles Team Total o27

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction for Week 3

Look for Philadelphia to get off to a hot start on offense. Jalen Hurts has put pressure on defenses not just with his running ability, but he's given the passing attack a huge boost from 2021. And on defense, the Eagles have shown ability to rush the passer. That will lead to Wentz being under consistent pressure. That'll almost certainly lead to mistakes. When trying to come back, the Commanders will likely fall into an even deeper hole.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 37-23.