Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Best Bets and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles at Bears Betting Preview for NFL Week 15

Eagles Bears Betting Odds for Week 15

The Eagles are a 9-point road favorite and -390 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 48.5. The Eagles' team total is 29.5 points while the Bears' team total is 19.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 12-1 while averaging 29.7 points while allowing 19 per game. The 3-10 Bears are scoring 20.8 points per game and giving up 25.6 per contest.

Eagles at Bears Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles come into this game having won four straight, and they're on a path that could lead to them earning the NFC's best record. Over their last three games, they've been red hot. During that stretch, they outscored their opponents by an average score of 41-22. About a month ago, they were showing signs of weakness against opposing rushing attacks, but they quickly addressed the issue, and it's no longer a noticeable issue.

Although the Bears are in the running to get the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, due to their poor record, some of their seasonal numbers are inaccurate. After the Bears opened up the offense eight weeks ago, which has included Justin Fields' last six starts, the Bears are averaging 27.8 points and they are allowing 30.7 points. Although the offense has been much more explosive with their mobile quarterback, their defense is terrible. Since trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, the Bears have been unable to stop either the run or the pass. They also get very little pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Eagles at Bears Best Bet: Eagles -9 and Eagles OVER 29.5 team total

Eagles vs. Bears Predictions

On offense, the Eagles will be able to attack the overmatched Bears defense in any way they choose. Being on the road, it would make sense if they lean heavily on the run while throwing when it strategically makes sense. It's difficult to imagine that Chicago will slow them down very often. Miles Sanders should have another big game. But Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith should also do damage.

When the Bears have the ball, their WRs will be completely overmatched by the Eagles' cornerbacks. But the Chicago offensive line has done very well in run blocking. They should have some success on the ground. But once they fall behind, it will be up to Fields to make big plays, especially as a runner.

Ultimately, unless the Eagles play down to their competition, they should win comfortably.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 37-23.