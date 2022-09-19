Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks and Prediction for Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 2

The Eagles' rushing attack was on fire in Week 1 while A.J. Brown was an unstoppable force through the air. Meanwhile, the Vikings easily dispatched the Packers and their excellent defense. This Monday battle will end up with one of these squads losing their first game.

Eagles vs Vikings Betting Odds for Week 2

The Eagles are a two-point favorite with a -130 money line and a posted total of 50.5. The Eagles' team total is 26.5 points at -110 odds. These odds are taken from the DraftKings Sports Book.

Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Picks This Week

The Vikings defense held Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to seven points last week. Green Bay was without both starting offensive tackles and their top receiver. This week, they'll face one of the best offensive lines in the league. Philadelphia boasts a dynamic running game with two elite receiving options. The best bet is taking the Eagles to score over 26.5 points. They also should cover the two-point spread on their home field.

Eagles vs. Vikings Best Bet: Eagles Team Total

Eagles vs. Vikings Prediction

The Eagles seem to have a clear offensive formula. They force the defense to play the run by aggressively attacking with Jalen Hurts and the RBs with well-blocked runs. Once the defense starts attacking, they set up the passing attack to A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert. They should wear down Minnesota during the second half as they cruise past the 30-point mark. Minnesota will not be able to keep up on the scoreboard, as the Eagles' deep group of defensive backs keep a lid on Kirk Cousins.

