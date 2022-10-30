Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds, Picks and Prediction for Week 8

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles vs. Steelers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 8

Eagles vs. Steelers Betting Odds for Week 8

The Eagles are a 10.5-point home favorite and -475 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 43. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 6-0 while averaging 27 points while allowing 17.5 per game. The 2-5 Steelers are scoring 15 points per game and giving up 23 per contest.

Eagles vs. Steelers Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles are the last undefeated team in the league at 6-0. Their defense has held opponents to 17 points or fewer in four of their last five games. They are among the best teams in the league in pressure rate and defending the pass. On offense, they're physically dominating their opponents. Despite their dominance, the Eagles often lack offensive aggressiveness after halftime. As a result, Philadelphia has scored 26 or fewer points in four of their last five games.

The Steelers haven't had a strong rushing attack. Through the air, Kenny Pickett has games with a lot of pass attempts and yardage, but he's thrown two TD passes to seven INTs. He's been pressured often, leading to rookie mistakes.

Eagles vs. Steelers Best Bets: Eagles -10.5 and Over 43.0

Eagles vs. Steelers Prediction

Without T.J. Watt on defense, the Steelers lack of pass rush and weak secondary makes this a defense the Eagles will likely attack through the air. Although they will have some success on the ground, that's the least optimal way to approach this defense. Look for the Eagles to grab an early lead. However, the Steelers should be able to put up some late points once the game is out of hand to make it respectable. The late scoring by Pittsburgh won't be enough to cover the spread, but it should be enough to push the game to the over.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 30-17.

