Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update And First Look At Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road last week in a game they let slip away in the closing minutes with a 28-27 final score. And while Justin Tucker had a shot to win the game with a long field goal, his kick, which was drilled up the middle, fell just short.

Now sitting with a 7-4 record tied atop the AFC North with the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens' 2023 Super Bowl odds have fallen to +1800 from +1300, which is where they were last week preceding the Week 12 loss to the Jags.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Fall To +1800

While there is now immense value on the Ravens' Super Bowl odds at +1800 at BetMGM Maryland, they are now the eighth likeliest team to win the big game. We have now seen the Cowboys (+900) and Dolphins (+1600) surge past the Ravens while the Bengals are tied with Baltimore at +1800 in a one-week span.

The million-dollar question is should you bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl despite the value? The answer is yes. The issue with the Ravens is that they play down to their competition. And despite losing to the Bills and Dolphins earlier this season, both of those games came down to one score.

This Baltimore defense, while improving, is still trying to get acclimated with the Roquan Smith addition as well as players coming off injuries. Baltimore's defense will be ready come January. When it comes to the Ravens' offense, anything can happen when you have an elite quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who can win you a game by himself. The greater issue is the help around him.

In retrospect, the Marquise Hollywood Brown trade looks like a disaster for the Ravens. They are now reliant on guys like Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson to make game-impactful plays. Still, despite the question marks, there is value in betting on the Ravens' Super Bowl odds, which are currently set at +1800.

What Is Next For The Baltimore Ravens In Week 13?

In NFL Week 13, the Ravens will get a proverbial get-right game as they will host the reeling Denver Broncos. Facing a Russell Wilson-led offense that can't get out of its own way, this is a terrific spot for the Baltimore defense to right the ship after being gashed by Trevor Lawrence and JaMycal Hasty last week.

And although the Broncos employ one of the best secondaries in the NFL, their run defense is suspect, which means the Ravens can also get their rushing attack back on track.

If you are going to bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl, now is the best time to do so. Assuming they take care of their own business next week against Denver, you can expect Baltimore's +1800 odds to win the NFL Championship to rise to a less-attractive number. The value is there now.