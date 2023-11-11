Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 10 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 10 brings another slate of opportunities to play on Rival Fantasy. In addition to season-long fantasy leagues, Rival offers a Fantasy Bingo contest and a Challenges contest. For new users, click here for a first deposit match of up to $200.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 10. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Jared Goff, Lions vs. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Lawrence has led the Jaguars to five consecutive wins and in that span has completed 71 percent of his attempts for 240 yards per game with six TD passes and one interception. Goff has slowed a bit in recent weeks. After five TD passes and no interceptions in Weeks 5 and 6, Goff has just one TD and two interceptions the last two weeks. Lawrence is clearly playing better at the moment, but this Challenges pick is all about the matchups. Lawrence faces a tough 49ers defense that ranks 11th against quarterbacks, while Goff gets a Chargers defense that ranks 31st. Face the hot hand and take the best matchup, which is Goff.

Amari Cooper, Browns vs. Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Deshaun Watson's return meant good things for Cooper last week. He caught all five of his targets for season-high 139 yards and a score. This week, however, he and the Browns have a big challenge in the NFC North rival Ravens. Baltimore boasts the No. 2