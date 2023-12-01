Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 13 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Despite six teams with a bye in Week 13, there are still a bevy of options to choose from on Rival Fantasy. In addition to season-long fantasy leagues, Rival offers a Fantasy Bingo contest and a Challenges contest. For new users, click here for a first deposit match of up to $200.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 13. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown continues to thrive in a leading role for the Lions. He has six games this season with at least 100 receiving yards. He also has five receiving touchdowns, one fewer than he had all last season. The Lions have already targeted him 108 times, putting him on pace to threaten for his first 150-target season. The only downside that comes with him for Week 13 is a difficult matchup against the Saints, who are tied for the eighth-fewest receptions allowed to wide receivers in the league.

While St. Brown doesn't have an ideal matchup, it couldn't get much better for Hill. He will take on the Commanders, who have allowed the most receiving yards in the league to wide receivers. They have also given up 18 touchdowns to the position. Hill already has seven games with at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, so look for him to exploit his matchup and win this Challenge.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Hurts continues to rack up touchdowns in bunches. He has 18 touchdown passes with 11 rushing scores. His last three games, he has totaled five rushing touchdowns. The "tush push" has become an almost unstoppable play and leaves Hurts with even more opportunities to record rushing touchdowns. He will have his work cut out for him this week, though, in a matchup versus the 49ers. Not only have the 49ers allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the league, but they have only allowed 11 passing touchdowns.

Tagovailoa has produced plenty of gaudy stat lines of his own this season. He has six games with multiple touchdown passes, which included four games with at least three scores. Given the Commanders have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the league, look for Tagovailoa to outproduce Hurts this week.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs lack of talent at wide receiver continues to be an issue. It was part of the reason why Mahomes entered Week 12 with fewer than 200 passing yards in both of his previous two games. He did finally bounce back against the Raiders, throwing for 298 yards and two scores. His yardage totals haven't always been great, but Mahomes does have at least two touchdown passes in eight of his 11 games. Up next is a matchup with the Packers, who have given up the ninth-fewest passing yards per game in the league.

While Mahomes might not have an ideal matchup for Week 13, neither does Herbert. He will take on the Patriots, who still have a good defense, despite their offensive issues. Their defense has been particularly tough on quarterbacks, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Combine that with the Chargers playing the Patriots in New England and Mahomes is the better option for this Challenge.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.