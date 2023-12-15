Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 15 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

There are no more bye weeks, leaving us with a packed Week 15 slate on Rival Fantasy. In addition to their season-long fantasy leagues, Rival offers a Fantasy Bingo contest and a Challenges contest.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 15. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have not been struggling on offense with Jake Browning taking over under center. Over the last three games, he has thrown for 856 yards and four touchdowns. Chase has been up-and-down, though, posting four or fewer receptions in two of the three games. Last week, he caught just three passes for 29 yards against the Colts. What's just as troubling was that he was only targeted four times.

Targets have certainly not been a problem for Brown. He is averages 10 per game, which has allowed him to already set a career high with his 90 receptions. He also has seven games with at least 110 receiving yards. Up next for him is a great matchup against the Seahawks, who have given up the sixth-most receptions to wide receivers in the league. Take Brown over Chase here.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon has three touchdowns in the last two games, receiving a total of 40 carries during that span. If there is a downside, it's that he didn't rush for more than 79 yards in either game. He still doesn't have a 100-yard rushing performance this season, and he hasn't even reached 90 yards in a game. Part of the problem is that he only averages 3.8 yards per carry. The Vikings could present a difficult foe for him in Week 15, given that they have allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league.

Williams has been limited to nine games because of injuries this season, but he has still rushed for 801 yards and seven touchdown. He has also recorded three scores through the air. The Rams look his way early and often, giving him at least 20 carries in four of his last six games. Facing a Commanders team that has given up 30.4 points per game leaves Williams with significant upside, so look for him to outproduce Mixon.

Breece Hall, New York Jets vs. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Losing Aaron Rodgers has allowed opponents to focus on stopping the Jets' running game. That hasn't been good news for Hall, who has rushed for 40 or fewer yards in each of the last five games. He has at least been involved in the passing game, posting 29 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns during that span. Week 15 doesn't bring the best of matchups versus the Dolphins, who are tied for the fifth-fewest receptions allowed to running backs in the league. When he faced them in Week 12, he finished with only 49 total yards.

While Hall doesn't have the best of matchups, Hockenson has a stellar one against the Bengals. They have been destroyed by tight ends, allowing the most receptions (88) and receiving yards (935) to the position in the league. They have also allowed six touchdowns to the position. Hockenson has received at least six targets in all but one game this season and has recorded a touchdown in three of the last six games. Even with the uncertainty at quarterback for the Vikings, his higher touchdown upside based on his matchup makes him the player to select in this Challenge.

