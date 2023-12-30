Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 17 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 17. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

It has not been a characteristic season from Mahomes. He has just 26 touchdown passes, which comes after at least 37 touchdown passes each of the last three seasons. He has also been picked off 14 times, which is already the most of his career. In his last five games, he has five touchdown passes and five interceptions. The Chiefs' lack of talent at wide receiver should continue to be a problem when he faces the Bengals this week.

Prescott bounced back from a dreadful performance against the Bills in Week 15 to record 253 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins last week. The Cowboys will now return home, where Prescott has thrown 20 touchdown passes this season. It's also a great matchup for him versus the Lions, who have given up the eighth-most passing touchdowns this season. Take Prescott in this Challenge.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown has been one of the more reliable wide receivers in the league. He has eight games this season with at least 100 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. As good as he has been, facing the Cowboys in Week 17 will be no easy task. They have allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards per game in the league.

Hill also has a difficult matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game. He has been just as reliable as St. Brown, recording eight games with at least 100 receiving yards. He also has 12 touchdown receptions. He has shown a tremendously high upside, including posting six games with at least 146 receiving yards. Another thing working in his favor this week is that Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is trending toward being out. With a boatload of targets likely coming his way, we'll give the edge to Hill in this matchup.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The Lions playing the Cowboys in Dallas is noteworthy when it comes to Goff. He has 17 touchdown passes at home this season, but just 10 on the road. Given how stingy the Cowboys have been with regard to giving up yards through the air, it could be an uphill battle for Goff to produce a valuable stat line.

As the Rams' offensive skill players have become healthy, Stafford has seen his production increase dramatically. In their last five games, he has thrown for 1,388 yards and 14 touchdowns. He played some difficult defenses during that span, too, including the Ravens and Browns. The same can't be said of his opponent this week, the Giants. They have trouble pressuring quarterbacks, resulting in the second-fewest sacks in the league. They are also battling injuries to their secondary with cornerback Deonte Banks limited at practice this week because of a shoulder issue. In this matchup of two quarterbacks who were traded for each other, Stafford is the better selection.

