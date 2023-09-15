Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 2 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 2 brings another packed slate of games. Along with it comes a variety of options to play on Rival Fantasy. In addition to its season-long fantasy leagues, there is a Fantasy Bingo contest and a Challenges contest to participate in.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 2. Challenges puts two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player that scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 2. Challenges puts two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player that scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bills suffered a disappointing loss to the Jets in Week 1, especially since Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) was lost on the Jets' first drive of the game. Their offense struggled, but Diggs still produced a huge stat line. He was targeted 13 times, which he turned into 10 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Chase had a much different stat line for the Bengals, catching five of nine targets for just 39 yards against the Browns.

Chase is looking at another difficult matchup in Week 2 when the Bengals play host to the Ravens. He also has Tee Higgins in the fold, who is far greater competition for targets than anyone that Diggs is dealing with on the Bills. With a ton of targets likely coming against a Raiders defense that allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game in the league last season, look for Diggs to defeat Chase in this battle.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

If these two had faced each other in a challenge for Week 1, Tagovailoa would have won by a landslide. He torched the Chargers, throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns. Herbert had a much more modest stat line in the matchup, finishing with 229 yards and one passing touchdown. He did add another score on the ground with 17 rushing yards.

This week, Herbert has a much better matchup against a Titans team that allowed the most passing yards per game in the league last season. In Week 1, they allowed the fifth-most passing yards. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa will face a difficult Patriots' defense that almost helped the team pull off an upset of the Eagles in Week 1. Despite the lopsided production in Tagovailoa's favor in Week 1, take Herbert for their challenge contest in Week 2.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Mahomes has had plenty of time to rest after the Chiefs lost their opener Thursday Night Football. Without Travis Kelce (knee), Mahomes finished with a modest 226 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception against the Lions. As underwhelming as his stat line was, Jackson was even worse in Week 1 against the Texans. Although he did have 38 rushing yards, he threw for just 169 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He was missing his own star tight end in Mark Andrews (quadriceps).

The Ravens' defense put the vice grips on the Texans last week, so Jackson wasn't asked to do much. He should be looking at a much more competitive game against the Bengals. However, let's give the edge to Mahomes in this matchup. Kelce has been practicing on a limited basis, so there's a chance that he makes his return against the Jaguars. When these two teams met in Week 10 last season, Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns. He added two more touchdowns when they faced off in the playoffs. When Jackson took on the Bengals in Week 5 last year, he threw for just 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The lone positive was that he turned 12 carries into 58 yards.

