Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 3 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Bye weeks are still in the future, leaving a packed Week 3 schedule for us to enjoy. Along with it comes a variety of options to play on Rival Fantasy. In addition to season-long fantasy leagues, there is a Fantasy Bingo contest and a Challenges contest to participate in. For new users, click here for a first deposit match of up to $200.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 3. Challenges puts two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player that scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen struggled against the Jets in Week 1, throwing three interceptions in a loss. He bounced back with a great effort against the Raiders last week, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. After producing back-to-back seasons with at least 760 rushing yards, Allen has a modest 43 rushing yards through two weeks. Up next is a matchup against a Commanders defense that hasn't really been tested yet. Their first two games came against bad offenses in the Cardinals and Broncos.

While Allen and the Bills have the potential to easily dispatch the Commanders, Jefferson and the Vikings could be locked into a high-scoring matchup with the Chargers. The Chargers' defense has been dreadful, allowing the most passing yards per game in the league. Jefferson has 20 receptions for 309 yards through two games and could produce another monster stat line in this matchup, making him the player who could win this matchup.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The Lions and Seahawks combined to score 68 points in Week 3. Goff thrived in the matchup, throwing for 323 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. After turnovers plagued him early in his career, Goff threw just 15 interceptions the last two seasons. A concern for him entering Week 3 is that his star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with a toe injury. Even if he can play, he could be limited.

Lawrence couldn't get anything going against the Chiefs in Week 2, completing 22 of 41 passes for 216 yards and no touchdowns. That came on the heels of a modest stat line in Week 1 against the Colts in which he threw for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Still, he has the better matchup between these two players for Week 3. The Jaguars will take on the Texans, who have allowed an average of 28.0 points through two games. The Lions will face the Falcons, who don't have the best of defenses, but their offense controls the ball well on the ground. That could leave Goff with fewer opportunities to be on the field. With that in mind, Lawrence could be the way to go between these two.

Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Conner might be the best offensive player that the Cardinals have, so he has been busy in the early going. In what was almost an upset win over the Giants in Week 2, Conner turned 23 carries into 106 yards and a touchdown. As impressive as that was, up next is a terrible matchup against the Cowboys. Although they lost star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL at practice this week, they still have one of the best defensive fronts in football.

Like Lawrence, Etienne produced an underwhelming stat line against the Chiefs last week. He received just 12 carries, finishing with 40 rushing yards. He looked much better in Week 1, rushing 18 times for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also caught all five of his targets for an additional 27 yards. The Jaguars are a far superior team than the Texans, so if they race out to a big lead early, we could see plenty of Etienne in the second half. For Conner, he might not be on the field much late if the Cardinals fall into an early hole against a much better Cowboys team. With those potential game scripts in mind, Etienne is the player to roll with.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.