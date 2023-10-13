Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 6 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 6. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Jackson was held in check by the Steelers in Week 5. He threw for 236 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. They also limited him to six carries for 45 yards. He hasn't thrown for more than 237 yards in a game this season and has just four passing touchdowns. He does have four scores on the ground with 265 rushing yards. Relying on his legs to be productive could be a problem this week against the Titans, who have allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league.

Kupp showed no signs of being limited last week after returning from his hamstring injury. He torched the Eagles in Week 5, catching eight of 12 targets for 118 yards. A favorable matchup awaits him against the Cardinals, who have allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game in the league. Taking a wide receiver over a quarterback might not be appealing in most situations, but Kupp is the better option based on matchups.

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears vs. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

Justin Fields struggled through the first three weeks of the season, which left Moore with inconsistent stat lines. He posted 104 receiving yards in Week 2 but totaled just 66 yards in the other two games. With Fields playing better the last two games, Moore has thrived. In Week 4, he finished with eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. In Week 5, he caught eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns versus the Commanders. Another big stat line could be coming against the Vikings, who have allowed the most receptions and receiving yards to wide receivers in the league.

Hopkins is coming off his best stat line of the season, catching eight passes for 140 yards against the Colts in Week 5. The problem is, the Titans are a run-heavy team and don't have a great quarterback in Ryan Tannehill. Hopkins has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season — Tannehill has just two TD passes this season. With Moore having significantly higher upside, he's the player to roll with in this matchup.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

It has been a disappointing season for Henry, who has 328 rushing yards and two touchdowns through five games. Normally a workhorse, he has received no more than 15 carries in three games — he had 15 or fewer carries in a game twice last season. The reason for his decline in workload is the presence of Tyjae Spears, who averages 5.4 carries a game. A timeshare against a Ravens defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game is not ideal for Henry heading into Week 6.

Kamra has a much more appealing matchup this week when he takes on the Texans. Kamara is an excellent option in the passing game, catching 16 passes through the two games that he has played. The Texans have allowed the fifth-most yards per target to running backs in the league. While he might not carry the same touchdown upside that Henry does, Kamara is still the better option for this challenge.

