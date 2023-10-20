Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 7 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 7. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player that scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 7. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player that scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Mahomes threw for a season-high 306 yards against the Broncos in Week 6. However, he came away with just one touchdown pass along with one interception. He has thrown more than two touchdown passes in a game only once this season. Travis Kelce remains an elite tight end, but Mahomes' wide receiving options are underwhelming. As modest as his production has been, Mahomes has a chance to break out this week versus the Chargers, who have allowed the most passing yards per game in the league.

Allen did not perform well last week against the Giants, finishing with 169 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for fewer than 18 yards for the third consecutive game. Better days are likely ahead, but the Bills might not need him to do much in Week 7 against the Patriots. New England's offense has been dreadful, averaging just 12.0 points per game. If the Bills race to a significant lead early, we could see a lot of their running game in the second half as they try to milk the clock. With that in mind, Mahomes is the better option for this matchup.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Diggs continues to compile huge numbers. Even with Allen having a quiet game against the Giants, Diggs caught 10 passes for 100 yards. That marked the fifth time out of six games this season that he has finished with at least 100 receiving yards. The Bills look his way early and often, which has left him with a total of 66 targets. This is nothing new for him, given that he received at least 154 targets in each of his first three seasons with the Bills.

As good as Diggs has been, Hill's numbers have been even better to begin the season. Through six games, he has already totaled 42 receptions for 814 yards and six touchdowns. He has five games in which he finished with at least 157 yards and a touchdown and has scored at least one touchdown in a game five times. Another big stat line could be coming in a potentially high scoring game against the Eagles. They haven't exactly been great against wide receivers, allowing the seventh-most yards in the league to the position. Add in the blowout potential for Diggs against the Patriots and Hill is the better play.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Hurts did not perform well against the Jets in a surprising loss for the Eagles in Week 7. He threw for 280 yards and a touchdown, while also racking up 47 yards and another touchdown on the ground. However, he was also picked off three times. After throwing six interceptions all last season, he has already been picked off seven times this season. Still, he's one of the most appealing fantasy quarterbacks in the league based on his rushing upside and all of the talent he has around him in the passing game.

Like Hurts, Jackson can do plenty of damage with his legs. He has 327 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns for the season. However, he hasn't been nearly as prolific in the passing game. Hurts has seven passing touchdowns, while Jackson has just five. Jackson has also not thrown for more than 237 yards in a game. His rushing upside could be limited against the Lions, who have given up the fewest rushing yards per game in the league. Taking that into consideration, Hurts is the play for this challenge.

