Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 8 DFS Recommendations

No team has a bye in Week 8, leaving plenty of options to sift through on Rival Fantasy. Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 8.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 8. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player that scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are struggling again and Herbert has not been immune to disappointing production. He has thrown for fewer than 230 yards in a game three times this season. He also has three games with fewer than two touchdown passes. Last week, he only completed 17 of 30 passes for 259 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Chiefs.

Herbert doesn't have a bad matchup against the Bears in Week 8, but it's difficult to feel better about him than Hurts in this matchup. Hurts faces the Commanders, who have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league. When he took the field against them in Week 4, Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Add his ability to do damage on the ground and he is the better choice to outproduce Herbert.

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase and the Bengals enter Week 8 fresh after a bye last week. Chase was starting to catch fire before the week off, posting at least 12 catches and 141 receiving yards in two of the last four games. His best performance of the season came Week 5 when he caught 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals. The problem for him is that a difficult matchup against the 49ers awaits in Week 8. The 49ers have allowed just seven receiving touchdowns this season while generating 11 interceptions.

Chase has a bad matchup, but Brown has a stellar one against the aforementioned porous Commanders' secondary. He steamrolled them in Week 4, catching nine of 13 targets for 175 yards and two touchdowns. In a matchup between two of the best wide receivers in the league, give the edge to Brown.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

A matchup against the Eagles last week did not go well for Tagovailoa. He finished with a season-low 216 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Turnovers have been a problem with him throwing six interceptions over seven games. Another less-than-stellar matchup awaits Tagovailoa in Week 8 against the Patriots. For as bad as the New England's offense is, the Patriots' defense has allowed the 12th-fewest passing yards per game in the league. When Tagovailoa played the Pats in Week 2, he finished with 249 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Jackson has a far better matchup this week when the Ravens take on the Cardinals. They have allowed the 10th-most passing yards per game in the league and 26.0 points per game. Jackson certainly comes into the matchup on a high note after throwing for 357 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Lions. Another plus with Jackson is the upside that he provides on the ground. He has turned 69 carries this season into 363 yards and five touchdowns. Tagovailoa has a total of 15 rushing attempts for 18 yards. No need to overthink this one, take Jackson.

