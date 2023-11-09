RotoWire Joke Strap League Week 9 Recap: Close Calls and Big Wins!

Week 9 was nothing short of a fantasy football spectacle. Our best manager of the week? That accolade goes to Jason Rennebu, the mastermind behind the "Whistle Swallowers," who crafted a flawless lineup, amassing a jaw-dropping 124.88 FPTS. Bravo, Jason, you

Hey there, fellow fantasy football fans!

It's time for another thrilling recap of the RotoWire's Joke Strap League, where fantasy football meets comedy -- all for a charitable cause. In this week's installment, we're gonna "Tush Push" our way into the wild and unpredictable action of Week 9.

So, put on your helmet, and let's get into it!

Standings Shake-Up

Before we get into the Week 9 action, let's take a look at how the standings have evolved. In a league brimming with RotoWire experts and today's top touring comedians, there's a new top dog in town. Kareem Matthews -- at the helm of "Sexual Chocolate" -- has taken the lead with over 1,300 fantasy points for the season and an impressive 6-3 record.

But hold onto your hats, folks! Jay Davis' "Funny Freaks," Joe Bartnick's "AndyReidsTits," and yours truly with "State Farm BathJazz" are nipping at Sexual Chocolate's heels, each boasting a 6-3 record of our own. And let's not forget the meaty challenge posed by Dave Williamson and his "Meat Sweats" crew, also standing tall with a 6-3 record. Dave even managed to set his lineup while cruising the high seas on the "Bert Kreischer: Fully Loaded at Sea" cruise. Bravo, Dave!

Week 9 Victors and Vanquished

Week 9 was nothing short of a fantasy football spectacle. Our best manager of the week? That accolade goes to Jason Rennebu, the mastermind behind the "Whistle Swallowers," who crafted a flawless lineup, amassing a jaw-dropping 124.88 FPTS. Bravo, Jason, you certainly hit all the right notes!

On the flip side, the unfortunate distinction of the worst manager of the week goes to Jenn Sterger, the fearless leader of "New Phone Who This?" With a lineup that fell short, scoring only 85 percent of its possible perfect lineup, her team managed only 108.02 FPTS. Ouch!

"Dad Jokes" Packs a Punch Line

Now, let's talk about the fireworks! RotoWire legend Jeff Erickson and his team, "Dad Jokes," delivered an absolute smackdown, thrashing Joe's "AndyReidsTits" by a jaw-dropping margin of 62.2 percent! Jeff, it looks like you're finally revealing the humor in those years of fantasy football wisdom!

On the flip side, we witnessed a nail-biter. My team eked out a victory by just 1.2 percent against "Funny Freaks." Jay Davis, it was a close shave, my friend!

Week 9 Star Performers

Week 9 showcased some fantasy football studs who truly shone on the field.

"Dad Jokes" took home the highest scorer of the week title with a whopping 178.2 FPTS. Is there anyone who can halt this offensive powerhouse?

On the flip side, Greg Wilson's "StacheMakesCash" experienced the lowest score, giving Monique Marvez and her "Mo Winners" their first victory. Tough break, Greg!

Week 10 Challenge: "The Dirty 30"

But wait, there's more! Before we wrap up this Week 9 recap, let's talk about the exciting twist for Week 10. We've introduced a special weekly challenge: "The Dirty 30." The manager with the player closest to 30 O/U (over/under) will emerge as the weekly challenge victor. Who will secure victory, and who will face a hilarious penalty? Stay tuned for the results on our social media channels!

And that's a wrap for this week's RotoWire's Joke Strap League recap. The fantasy football action keeps on rolling, so stay tuned for more shenanigans next week.