RotoWire Sports Betting Podcast, presented by BetMGM: Best Bets for Week 1, Favorite Futures Bets + Super Bowl Longshots

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Podcast series.

It's the inaugural episode of the RotoWire Sports Betting Podcast, presented by BetMGM!

Join Nick Whalen and John McKechnie as they talk all things Week 1 leading up to Sunday's uniquely challenging slate. The guys debate which lines are too high and too low before digging into their favorite player and team futures bets for the 2022 NFL season. They finish out by handing out their locks of the week and previewing the Week 2 betting landscape in college football.

Kick off the new pro football season with The King of Sportsbooks. Sign up with Bet MGM using bonus code BETROTO – that's B-E-T-R-O-T-O – and your first wager is risk free, up to one thousand dollars. Visit Bet MGM dot com for Terms and Conditions.

Click here to claim your risk free first bet at BetMGM.com with promo code BETROTO

**Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia, Wyoming or Ontario only. Must be 21 years or older to wager; 19 or older in Ontario. New customer offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable Free Bets or site credit. Free Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP in Arizona; 1-800-522-4700 in Colorado, DC, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Wyoming or Virginia; 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help in Michigan; 1-800-GAMBLER in Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey or West Virginia; 1-800-BETSOFF in Iowa; 1-800-981-0023 in Puerto Rico; call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY in New York. Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 800-889-9789 in Tennessee; or call 1-888-777-9696 in Mississippi. In Ontario, if you have questions or concerns about your gambling or someone close to you, please contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to speak to an advisor, free of charge. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada and New York.**