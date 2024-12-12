San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

49ers vs. Rams Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football brings an NFC West showdown between the 49ers and Rams. Let's dig into the wagering options for this game and highlight three bets I like.

Mike Barner's season record: 42-42 (-4.44 units)

49ers vs. Rams Betting Odds

49ers: Spread -3 (+102), -140 Moneyline (ESPN BET)

Rams: Spread +3 (-115), +130 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Game Total: 49.5 points (BetMGM)

49ers running back Isaac Guerendo officially lists as questionable with a foot injury, although reports early Thursday morning indicated that he "plans to play". The Rams have listed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson as questionable with a shoulder injury.

49ers vs. Rams Betting Picks

Kyren Williams anytime touchdown scorer (-145 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Williams toted 29 carries against the Bills last week, which he turned into 87 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his third straight game with at least one score. During that span, he received a total of seven carries inside the 10-yard line. The Rams turn to him often when they get in close, giving Williams a total of 28 rushing attempts inside the 10-yard line this season.

When the Rams faced the 49ers in Week 3, Williams had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in that game. The 49ers have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns this season, which is tied for the second-most in the league. That leaves Williams with a favorable opportunity to score again in their rematch.

Jauan Jennings over 68.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Injuries have taken a toll on the 49ers' offense. One player who has contributed more than expected as a result is Jennings. Since their Week 9 bye, Jennings has posted at least seven receptions and 90 receiving yards in three of five games. In four of those games, he was targeted at least seven times. For the season, he has targets on 28.2% of his routes run.

The 49ers were missing some key receivers when these two teams met in Week 3 and Jennings stepped up to catch 11 of 12 targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league, leaving Jennings with significant upside again.

George Kittle longest reception over 22.5 yards (-120 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Kittle demolished the Bears last week, catching all six of his targets for 151 yards. He had four receptions of at least 20 yards in the game. He has shown big play upside throughout the season, including at least two receptions of 20 yards or more in four of his last six games.

Kittle did not take the field when the 49ers last faced the Rams. The Rams have given up big plays all season, allowing a whopping 47 receptions of at least 20 yards. That ties for the fourth-most in the league. There should be no shortage of targets coming Kittle's way in this game, so look for him to produce at least one long reception.

49ers vs. Rams Prediction

A divisional matchup on a short week can be tricky. Despite all of their injuries, the 49ers are just one game behind the Rams in the NFC West. They will also have the advantage of playing at home. It's better to attack the player props in this game, but I'll lean towards the Rams covering the spread because they have more weapons on offense right now.