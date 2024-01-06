Saturday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 18

One of the pivotal matchups for Week 18 features the Colts hosting the Texans. Let's try to add to the excitement of this game by discussing some wagers to target.

Colts vs. Texans Betting Odds for Week 18

Colts: Spread +1.5 (-110), +102 Moneyline

Texans: Spread -1.5 (-110), -122 Moneyline

Game Total: 47.5 points

After missing two games with a concussion, C.J. Stroud returned last week for the Texans. He made it through the matchup unscathed, throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown against the Titans.

Colts vs. Texans Betting Picks This Week

Devin Singletary has worked his way into being the primary running back for the Texans. He received 16 carries last week against the Titans, which he turned into 80 yards. He has at least 65 rushing yards in three of his last four games, with the lone time he didn't being when he faced a Browns team that has one of the best defenses in the league.

This is a great matchup for Singletary to be productive again with the Colts having allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game in the league. Filling in for the injured Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), Raiders' backup running back Zamir White ran for 70 yards against them in Week 17. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Singletary emerge from this matchup with a similar total.

Colts vs. Texans Best Bet: Devin Singletary over 63.5 rushing yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Gardner Minshew has the Colts in a position to make the playoffs. He hasn't put up gaudy numbers, throwing a total of 15 touchdown passes this season. He has also thrown for 240 yards or fewer in each of the last four games.

It's no secret that the Colts want to lean on Jonathan Taylor on offense. When he has been healthy, he has been their featured running back. Over his last seven games, he has been given at least 18 carries five times. That includes at least 18 carries in both of the last two games since he returned from his latest injury. Expect him to be given a heavy workload again.

Colts vs. Texans Best Bet: Jonathan Taylor over 17.5 rushing attempts (-122 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Losing Tank Dell (lower leg) was a huge blow for the Texans. With him out, they need to rely even more heavily on Nico Collins. Collins is also having a breakout season, posting 71 receptions for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns. He has already been targeted 100 times.

With Collins being targeted so often, he has seven games this season with at least six receptions. He also has at least seven receptions in four of his last six games. In one of the two that he didn't, he left early with an injury. As the Texans try to earn a playoff spot, expect them to look Collins' way early and often.

Colts vs. Texans Best Bet: Nico Collins over 5.5 receptions (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Colts vs. Texans Prediction

The Texans are a sparkling 6-3 at home this season, but they are only 3-4 on the road. When they played the Colts in Houston earlier this season, they lost by 11 points. The Colts have won four straight games at home, so look for them to use that advantage again to pull off the upset.