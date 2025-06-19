Scott Fish Bowl Scoring System Unveiled for 2025 #SFB15

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

The yearly release of the new Scott Fish Bowl scoring system has become an annual holiday for anyone at all interested in the fantasy football landscape. "The world's most famous fantasy football tournament" might sound hyperbolic, but the nearly 44,000 entries with 4,000 competitors getting the exclusive invite to join last season says it all. With just about every fantasy expert you could have possibly heard of participating, and the legitimate difficulty of finishing top overall in such a massive redraft contest, there's no better marriage between the competitive side of fantasy sports and the fun side, given this is ultimately for charity. With the first of 38 live drafts kicking off Saturday, and then a tidal wave of online drafts taking place in the beginning of July, the spectacle of the Scott Fish Bowl also in a way acts as the unofficial kickoff to fantasy football season.

One of the unique aspects of the Scott Fish Bowl is the scoring-system overall that is meant to be both a challenge, and I think more importantly, a leveling out of sorts across all levels of competitors in this massive tournament. Last year's emphasis on return yardage deviated from traditional fantasy scoring significantly, but thankfully I'm not sure the 2025 settings will impact things too much. Of course, nothing is stopping me from drafting a horrendously bad team like I did last year, but plugging in the new formula in the RotoWire MyLeagues tab churns out some custom rankings that feel relatively appropriate.

For those unaware, the 2025 Scott Fishbowl scoring system is as follows:

"Ultraflex" Lineup - 11 starters, 11 bench

Start 0-2 Superflex

Start 0-9 RB/WR/TE

Scoring Basics

6 points for all TD

2 points for all 2-point conversions

25 passing yards = 1 point

10 rushing/receiving yard = 1 point

1 point per 1st down

TEP - 1 extra point per TE reception

Volume Stats

0.5 points per carry

1 point per target (MFL Leagues Only)

1 point per reception (MFL Leagues Only)

2.5 points per reception (Sleeper Leagues Only)

There's also some consequential defensive stats, but for the sake of simplicity, I'm making the executive decision not to emphasis it. Travis Hunter will likely get a bump and it's possible that in this scoring system, and this scoring system exclusively, he'll actually be worth his current ADP, but I'm going to let some other manager capitalize on that windfall if that's the case. Below are some of the total projected points for many of the relevant players under this scoring system.

Top-15 TE Production Top-15 QB Production Brock Bowers (LV) 548.18 Jayden Daniels (WAS) 538.8589 Trey McBride (ARI) 532.559 Lamar Jackson (BAL) 534.8403 Sam LaPorta (DET) 417.8316 Jalen Hurts (PHI) 525.5881 George Kittle (SF) 416.5357 Josh Allen (BUF) 517.4713 Jonnu Smith (MIA) 401.0622 Bo Nix (DEN) 458.5853 Travis Kelce (KC) 394.4874 Justin Fields (NYJ) 455.2586 T.J. Hockenson (MIN) 385.7813 Joe Burrow (CIN) 449.6262 Mark Andrews (BAL) 332.076 Patrick Mahomes (KC) 439.9188 Colston Loveland (CHI) 324.066 Baker Mayfield (TB) 436.924 Jake Ferguson (DAL) 323.5905 Brock Purdy (SF) 434.0661 Evan Engram (DEN) 321.4334 Drake Maye (NE) 422.6892 Dalton Kincaid (BUF) 314.0346 Kyler Murray (ARI) 422.2452 Pat Freiermuth (PIT) 313.9447 Anthony Richardson (IND) 411.5893 David Njoku (CLE) 313.2867 Caleb Williams (CHI) 411.047 Hunter Henry (NE) 308.4444 Jared Goff (DET) 404.8673

Top-30 RB Production Top-30 WR Production Bijan Robinson (ATL) 563.6531 Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) 549.916 Saquon Barkley (PHI) 555.2266 Justin Jefferson (MIN) 523.0801 Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) 537.6706 CeeDee Lamb (DAL) 516.1421 Bucky Irving (TB) 492.8997 Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 497.428 Derrick Henry (BAL) 488.7655 Malik Nabers (NYG) 479.7456 Josh Jacobs (GB) 482.6292 Brian Thomas (JAX) 472.9899 Ashton Jeanty (LV) 482.106 Puka Nacua (LAR) 465.4079 De'Von Achane (MIA) 480.5826 Drake London (ATL) 453.0628 Christian McCaffrey (SF) 479.799 Nico Collins (HOU) 439.6117 Jonathan Taylor (IND) 477.9553 Ladd McConkey (LAC) 436.5532 Breece Hall (NYJ) 446.4896 A.J. Brown (PHI) 424.162 Kyren Williams (LAR) 445.9609 Tyreek Hill (MIA) 423.4013 Chuba Hubbard (CAR) 434.7473 Terry McLaurin (WAS) 412.6146 Joe Mixon (HOU) 434.7237 Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) 410.9197 Chase Brown (CIN) 433.5028 DJ Moore (CHI) 404.8195 James Cook (BUF) 419.1906 Garrett Wilson (NYJ) 398.721 Omarion Hampton (LAC) 418.4535 Mike Evans (TB ) 375.9441 Alvin Kamara (NO) 411.1359 Davante Adams (LAR) 372.0995 James Conner (ARI) 406.1807 Tee Higgins (CIN) 370.604 Kenneth Walker (SEA) 392.6435 DeVonta Smith (PHI) 370.3433 Aaron Jones (MIN) 381.8689 Travis Hunter (JAX) 369.5706 Quinshon Judkins (CLE) 379.848 George Pickens (DAL) 366.5071 TreVeyon Henderson (NE ) 376.8449 Marvin Harrison (ARI) 366.0474 Tony Pollard (TEN) 371.2672 Courtland Sutton (DEN) 365.1101 Jaylen Warren (PIT) 367.6472 Xavier Worthy (KC ) 363.4782 D'Andre Swift (CHI) 364.6938 Jordan Addison (MIN) 362.9171 RJ Harvey (DEN) 357.7824 Tetairoa McMillan (CAR) 362.9092 Isiah Pacheco (KC) 350.8507 Zay Flowers (BAL) 356.2245 Tyrone Tracy (NYG) 343.0979 DK Metcalf (PIT) 351.2741 David Montgomery (DET) 338.8841 Jakobi Meyers (LV ) 350.4691

If this feels like a lot to process, I promise I'm right there with you. I thought it might be easier to grapple with everything if I talked it out with my colleague Steve Bulanda, who also happened to do really well in the Scott Fish Bowl league that we were both in last year. Let's dive into it.

JB - Obviously we have all the numbers laid out visually in the article, but when you first saw the initial rule release, what did you think the scoring system would favor? I was a bit taken a back after the number crunchers did their thing

SB - Obviously, scoring for defensive stats (or the "Travis Hunter" rule) stood out, but I'm with you; I'll let someone else take their shot at him. I agree that he is being overrated as an offensive fantasy player and adding in defensive stats will surely trigger someone else's interest, which could make him a first or second rounder in SFB15. I think it's more likely to play out like last year's inflation for kick and punt return yards, where guys like Marvin Mims and Khalil Shakir got a boost in draft position but didn't return consistent value.

After that, my next thought was: I need to plug these numbers into our Custom Rankings tool at RotoWire because I can't do the mental math to calculate how these unique settings are going to affect fantasy value! I figured the scoring for rushing attempts and first downs would help push mobile quarterbacks up, yet I'm still a bit surprised to see Bo Nix and Justin Fields this high. What do you think of the "Ultraflex" lineup? Even with the volume bonuses, do you anticipate that drafters will default to drafting quarterbacks early, like you typically would in a Superflex draft?

JB - That's the part I can't quantify at all. Or at least I couldn't doing napkin math. Looking at the "Ultraflex" lineup setting might have accidentally triggered what I can only describe as existential dread because I'm so used to drafting within the confines of position groups. Even your purposely excessive drafts like the double-TE premium that we did for the RotoWire Draft Symposium or your traditional superflex leagues have specific positional groups as guard rails (or bumpers - to borrow a metaphor from your favorite sport). That those are effectively removed in this format quite possibly broke something in my brain. I did not realize how much I valued my hand being held to that degree, and this is coming from someone who absolutely geeks out about draft strategy conversation

SB - I get it. But frankly, if we can get beyond that I think we'll be able to use it to our advantage. In every draft there will probably be a couple people who overvalue quarterbacks because normal Superflex leagues tell you to draft quarterbacks, and there will be people who overvalue tight ends because it's technically a tight end premium league. But this TE premium shouldn't be viewed the same as normal TE premium leagues. The extra bonus of points per target in MFL leagues or 2.5 PPR in Sleeper leagues for all pass catchers, makes the one-point premium for tight ends less valuable overall.

JB - Thank you, I needed to hear that. Fundamentally it should be the easiest math equation possible, right? Because we don't need to value positional scarcity in these equations, it really should just be "who will score me the most points every week." I understand no matter what fantasy league, people try to answer that question every time, but there's a much larger pool of players to pull from in this setting than anything a typical fantasy manager may be accustomed to.

There's absolutely still value in having "X" amount of quarterbacks on your roster and getting a guaranteed floor production relative to other positions, but as you can see with the data, there's a leveling out that occurs after the top few QB options. Ok, if we shouldn't overvalue QB and TE, by nature that should mean we prioritize drafting RBs and WRs, right?

SB - Good point about the guaranteed floor production at quarterback. With that in mind, we'll likely still want to have two QBs in our starting lineups each week. The volume bonuses just close the gap between quarterback and every other position. Ideally, I'd like to draft one of the top four quarterbacks and then focus on high volume position players until the draft dictates that I need to take my second passer. In theory, this should be the easiest, least strategic draft of our lives if we just trust the projections - with slight adjustments to get "our guys," of course.

JB - Let's say hypothetically you have the No. 2 overall pick. Again, hypothetically. Don't look at my draft order in the #SFB15 Sleeper league. Knowing it's not third-round reversal, would you go with someone like Brock Bowers, who simply is going to score a ton of points in this league, or do you take a QB for the reasons we mentioned above? And no, I'm not allowing you to say, "you can't go wrong with either pick."

SB - Regardless of the scoring format, I tend to make "safe" picks in the first three rounds of fantasy drafts. I think one of those top QBs is going to be the safest pick while still having the upside that you need. My preference is Lamar Jackson, who hasn't missed a game due to injury the past two years, or Josh Allen, who literally never misses games.

I understand the strategy of taking riskier, high-upside picks in a tournament format like this, but the first round is not the spot to try to outsmart everyone. If you're tempted to make a splashy pick that early, just remember how drafting Anthony Richardson in the first round last year worked out for you!

