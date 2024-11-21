Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Week 12 gets underway Thursday with a matchup between the Browns and Steelers. Let's sift through the betting options for this game and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 37-29 (+4.15 units)

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Odds

Steelers: Spread -3.5 (-110), -184 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Browns: Spread +3.5 (-110), +165 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Game Total: 37 points

Weather could become a factor in this game. In addition to cold temperatures and possible precipitation, high winds could have an impact on the passing game for both sides.

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Picks

Najee Harris over 16.5 rush attempts (-140 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Harris had a modest 63 rushing yards against the Ravens last week, while also adding four receptions for 30 yards. He had 18 carries, marking his four straight games with at least that many. In 10 games this season, he has at least 17 carries seven times.

The Steelers tie for the second-most rushing attempts in the league. Given the weather forecast for this game, they should continue to deploy a run-heavy offense. The stars align for Harris to receive another heavy workload.

Najee Harris anytime touchdown scorer (+105 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Steelers look to Harris when they get in close as he has rat least one carry inside the red zone in every game this season. Harris also has at least one carry inside the 10-yard line in nine of his 10 games. The pace has only picked up since Russell Wilson took over at quarterback as the RB has 20 carries inside the red zone over the four games. Six of those carries came from inside the five-yard line and He scored a touchdown in two of those four games. He should have another favorable opportunity to reach the end zone tonight.

David Njoku over 4.5 receptions (-102 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jameis Winston has started each of the last three games for the Browns. Njoku was targeted at least seven times and posted at least five receptions in each of those games. Going back even further, Njoku has five straight games with at least five receptions.

The weather in this game might not be conducive to throwing the ball. However, the Steelers have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league, so even if the Browns want to run, they might not find success. If they fall into an earlier hole against the vastly-superior Steelers, the Browns might still be forced to throw a lot. Njoku is one of Winston's most trusted options, so he should still see plenty of targets.

Steelers vs. Browns Prediction

Just looking at their records, the Steelers should steamroll the Browns. However, this could set up as a letdown spot for them after they pulled out a big win over the Ravens last week. It's not easy to come off a game like that and then play on the road on a short week. While this could be closer than it should be, still expect the Steelers to find a way to pull out the win.