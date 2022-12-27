Streaming Defenses: Week 17 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

I had the Chargers and Giants (vs. IND) as our top two streaming picks even before the Los Angeles defense laid a whupping on Nick Foles and the Colts on

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

A lot can obviously change between Monday and Sunday, but based on current forecasts we won't have any snow/wind games Week 17.

You'll also find projected ranks for the following week below, per usual, but it's more of a guesstimate than ever with so much depending on what happens this Sunday and which teams have something left to play for next Sunday.

A lot can obviously change between Monday and Sunday, but based on current forecasts we won't have any snow/wind games Week 17. Green Bay the most likely. East Coast games project to be warm (for winter) and possibly rainy but not cold or windy. — LamarIsComingBack (@JerryDonabedian) December 26, 2022

Top Streaming Options for Week 17

1. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. LAR)

34% Yahoo, 22% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.5

Opponent implied total: 17

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 18: 7th (at DEN)

I had the Chargers and Giants (vs. IND) as our top two streaming picks even before the Los Angeles defense laid a whupping on Nick Foles and the Colts on Monday night (seven sacks, three INTs, 20 fantasy points). It's another Week 16 result that might have people nervous about this pick — the Rams' 51-14 beatdown of Denver in the final game of the Nathaniel Hackett Era™️.

Vegas ain't buying it (nor am I), with Baker Mayfield and Co. checking in as 6.5-point underdogs and carrying an implied total of 17 points (fourth lowest of Week 17) as of Tuesday morning. While Mayfield has been a pleasant surprise for the Rams, his first two starts yielded only 29 total points and the team is still borderline-pathetic at WR and interior OL. The over/under here (40.5) feels a bit low, but it's fair to say that the Chargers are solid favorites and should have the advantage on both sides of the ball even if S Derwin James (concussion) can't return from Monday's injury/ejection.

2. New York Giants (vs. IND)

11% Yahoo, 13% ESPN

Team implied total: 23

Opponent implied total: 18

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 18: 29th (at PHI)

Tied with the aforementioned Chargers for 22nd in fantasy scoring, the Giants nonetheless make for a strong play in Week 17 due to their matchup with one of the NFL's many collapsing/collapsed offenses. No team has allowed more fantasy points to D/STs than the Colts, who have lost eight of their past nine games and scored more than two offensive TDs only twice in 15 tries this year. They've thrown more interceptions and lost more fumbles than any other team while ranking 31st in NY/A (5.2) and 26th in YPC (4.1).

The Giants defense has its own problems, but not to the same extent, and with some recent progress thanks to first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux breaking out in the second half of the season (he has 24 tackles, nine QB hits, two sacks and a defensive TD over the past five games). The rookie played a season-high 97 percent of defensive snaps in Saturday's narrow loss to Minnesota, after lingering around 80 percent (still a lot for an edge rusher) for much of the season. The Giants figure to run their stars hard for at least one more week given the current state of the NFC wild-card race.

Zack Moss played 69% of snaps last night and took 13 of the 18 RB opportunities, so there's hope for Week 17 against a subpar Giants defense. Problem is that the Colts offense is awful; fifth lowest implied total for Week 17 even against a shaky defense. Foles? Ehlinger? Ryan? — LamarIsComingBack (@JerryDonabedian) December 27, 2022

3. Washington Commanders (vs. CLE)

27% Yahoo, 38% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.5

Opponent implied total: 19

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 18: 20th (vs. DAL)

The Browns have given up five or more fantasy points to 10 consecutive defenses they've faced, including either seven or eight points in each of Deshaun Watson's four starts. The Browns have scored only three offensive TDs total in those four games, which is pathetic even with weather playing a role. Their defense, meanwhile, has played somewhat better of late, though it remains vulnerable to the run. This game could be ugly with Watson struggling and Taylor Heinicke fresh off an in-game benching. Either defense here offers upside, but we'll go with the home favorites who still have a wild-card shot.

Ron Rivera said he'll evaluate the tape and make a decision on the QB going forward early this week. Hasn't decided yet. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2022

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (at HOU)

18% Yahoo, 16% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.75

Opponent implied total: 19.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 18: 15th (vs. TEN)

This looked like a much better matchup a few weeks ago, before the Texans started playing half-decent and the Jags found themselves in the unusual position of having a near-meaningless Week 17 game ahead of a winner-take-all finale against Tennessee in Week 18. I'll be keeping a close eye on injury reports and any relevant comments this week from coach Doug Pederson, who surely knows there's almost no chance of the Week 18 loser landing the final wild-card spot. Apart from that, the only way Sunday's result with Houston might matter is if the Week 18 matchup goes to OT and a tie comes into play. Anyway, none of this means coach Pederson will rest all (or any) of his starters. Just keep in mind it's a possibility and have a backup plan in place if Jacksonville is the best you can do this week.

Doug Pederson asked about resting starters vs #Texans, if they beat #Titans tomorrow. Says they're focused on getting healthy + has heard the playoff scenarios... "But we also have a chance to win nine games"#Jaguars — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 23, 2022

5. New York Jets (at SEA)

40% Yahoo, 53% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.5

Opponent implied total: 20

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 18: 19th (at MIA)

The Seahawks allowed six or more fantasy points to the opposing D/ST in each of their past seven games, a stretch in which breakout star Geno Smith devolved from poised to panicky. He's been plagued by sacks and turnovers throughout the second half of the season, and the yardage/scoring also nosedived the past two weeks in touch matchups with the 49ers and Chiefs. Weather shouldn't be a significant problem this week, but Smith does face a tough Jets defense that hasn't withered despite being abandoned by the offense.

Both teams are desperate for a win to stay alive in the wild-card hunt, so Tyler Lockett (finger) will do everything he can to suit up less than two weeks after surgery. I wouldn't bet against it, but he's unlikely to have the same hand strength or confidence catching the ball. The Seahawks need Lockett to be productive, considering their running game has been inconsistent due to a middling offensive line and Kenneth Walker is now playing through an ankle injury.

Note: Other options here include the Falcons and Patriots, with Atlanta likely leapfrogging the Jets and a couple other teams if Colt McCoy (concussion) is ruled out and noodle-armed Trace McSorley makes another start for Arizona, while the Patriots get a big boost if Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) can't play.

Week 17 Rankings

Chiefs (vs. DEN) Ravens (vs. PIT) Cowboys (at TEN) Chargers (vs. LAR) Eagles (vs. NO) Buccaneers (vs. CAR) Giants (vs. IND) 49ers (at LV) Commanders (vs. CLE) Jaguars (at HOU) Jets (at SEA) Falcons (vs. ARZ) Patriots (vs. MIA) Browns (at WAS) Lions (vs. CHI) Steelers (at BAL) Dolphins (at NE) Seahawks (vs. NYJ) Panthers (at TB) Packers (vs. MIN)

