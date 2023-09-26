Streaming Defenses: Week 4 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

There are two catches here. The first is that Cleveland's defense is already rostered in a lot of competitive leagues and won't actually be an option for a lot of us. The second is that the Browns' Week 4 opponent has a veteran QB, Lamar Jackson , with a decent (but not great) track record of avoiding sacks and turnovers. Just know this probably won't be one of Jackson's better days, as the Browns easily have the best defense on this list — they've allowed one offensive TD in three games — while Baltimore's offense figures to be missing three or four starters again.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Streaming Defenses rebounded strong this past Sunday from a rough Week 2, but the slate ahead will make it tricky to continue the success with top matchups mostly going to D/STs that are already rostered in nearly all fantasy leagues. The two exceptions have arguably been the two worst defenses in the league so far, with the Vikings facing Carolina and the Broncos getting Chicago.

Streaming Defenses rebounded strong this past Sunday from a rough Week 2, but the slate ahead will make it tricky to continue the success with top matchups mostly going to D/STs that are already rostered in nearly all fantasy leagues. The two exceptions have arguably been the two worst defenses in the league so far, with the Vikings facing Carolina and the Broncos getting Chicago.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 4

1. Cleveland Browns (vs. BAL)

47% Yahoo, 78% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.0 / Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: BYE, Week 6: 18th (vs. SF)

There are two catches here. The first is that Cleveland's defense is already rostered in a lot of competitive leagues and won't actually be an option for a lot of us. The second is that the Browns' Week 4 opponent has a veteran QB, Lamar Jackson, with a decent (but not great) track record of avoiding sacks and turnovers. Just know this probably won't be one of Jackson's better days, as the Browns easily have the best defense on this list — they've allowed one offensive TD in three games — while Baltimore's offense figures to be missing three or four starters again.

2. Minnesota Vikings (at CAR)

3% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.0 / Opponent implied total: 21.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: 28th (vs. KC), Week 6: 6th (at CHI)

As bad as their defense has been, the Vikings might get our No. 1 spot this week if we could guarantee a matchup with Bryce Young (ankle) rather than Andy Dalton. Not that Dalton was especially good this past Sunday in Seattle, but he at least made the offense competitive after Young led Carolina to only 27 points over the first two weeks while yielding three turnovers and six sacks. Either way, the Vikings should wrangle a few sacks and at least one turnover this week, though their league-high 63 percent blitz rate comes with added risk of big plays in the other direction.

3. Denver Broncos (at CHI)

38% Yahoo, 6% ESPN

Team implied total: 24.5 / Opponent implied total: 21.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: 2nd (vs. NYJ), Week 6: 30th (at KC)

I won't sugarcoat things for the Denver defense. In addition to giving up 70 points Sunday, they saw the team that had just put 35 on them (Washington) limited to a lone field goal. The Broncos have all of four sacks and one takeaway this season, and they'd be at negative fantasy points for the year in Yahoo standard scoring if not for Marvin Mims' garbage-time return TD in Miami.

This one is purely about matchup, with Chicago allowing the fourth most points to D/STs last year and now the third most this year. Run-first teams sometimes make for suboptimal streaming opponents even if they don't score a ton of points, but Justin Fields continues to make up for a lack of passing volume by giving up sacks and turnovers on an outrageous percentage of his dropbacks. Both his sack rate and INT rate are at least 50 percent higher than league-average for a third straight year, and the only teams that have allowed more points to D/STs this season are the two that gave up multiple return TDs in the same game (NYG, CLE).

Also note that the Broncos have a home game against the Jets next week, so you'll want to start them again if they manage to avoid humiliation this Sunday in Chicago.

4. Houston Texans (vs. PIT)

1% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 19.0 / Opponent implied total: 22.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: 22nd (at ATL), Week 6: 17th (vs. NO)

The Texans have as many takeaways as sacks (four) through three weeks, but their pass rush has been decent in terms of non-sack pressure, ranking eighth in QB knockdown rate (10.2 percent) and 15th in pressure rate (24.5 percent). Even with injuries in the secondary remaining a major issue, the Texans should be competitive against a Pittsburgh offense that's allowed the seventh most fantasy points to team defense this year.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NO)

28% Yahoo, 21% ESPN

Team implied total: 18.5 / Opponent implied total: 21.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: BYE, Week 6: 19th (vs. DET)

The Bucs, like the Texans, are field-goal underdogs in a game that's expected to be low-scoring. The Saints should be able to put up some passing yards, but if they're throwing a lot it also means more opportunities for takeaways and sacks, particularly if the more aggressive Jameis Winston replaces Derek Carr (shoulder) under center this week. The Saints hope Alvin Kamara's return can fix their previously useless running game... consider me unconvinced.

Week 4 Rankings

San Francisco 49ers (vs. ARZ) Kansas City Chiefs (at NYJ) Dallas Cowboys (vs. NE) Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS) Pittsburgh Steelers (at HOU) New Orleans Saints (vs. TB) Cleveland Browns (vs. BAL) Minnesota Vikings (at CAR) Denver Broncos (at CHI) Houston Texans (vs. PIT) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NO) Cincinnati Bengals (at TEN) Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. ATL) Los Angeles Chargers (vs. LV) Detroit Lions (at GB) Baltimore Ravens (at CLE) Los Angeles Rams (at IND) Chicago Bears (vs. DEN) Carolina Panthers (vs. MIN) New England Patriots (at DAL)

Looking Ahead to Week 5

Washington Commanders (vs. CHI) Denver Broncos (vs. NYJ) Detroit Lions (vs. CAR) Baltimore Ravens (at PIT) San Francisco 49ers (vs. DAL) Cincinnati Bengals (at ARZ) Miami Dolphins (vs. NYG) Buffalo Bills (vs. JAX) Kansas City Chiefs (at MIN) New England Patriots (vs. NO) Philadelphia Eagles (at LAR) Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. BAL) Dallas Cowboys (at SF) Atlanta Falcons (vs. HOU) New York Jets (at DEN) New Orleans Saints (at NE) Green Bay Packers (at LV) Las Vegas Raiders (vs. GB) Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN) Chicago Bears (at WAS)

Rest-of-Season Rankings