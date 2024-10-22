Streaming Defenses: Week 8 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Hard as it may be to match the results of the past three weeks, there's plenty of reason for optimism about the upcoming slate. The Chargers, Chiefs and Lions have all played respectable defense this season, to varying degrees, and they're all available in a decent portion of leagues (enough for the requirements of this article) after being dropped during early bye weeks. Each of the three has a first-rate matchup this week, favored by a TD or more against a bad team that's been terrible on offense.

Last week I expressed slight pessimism about the chances of continuing our hot streak here at Streaming Defenses , but we ended up striking gold for the third week in a row, albeit with the help of a couple special-teams TDs. The top two recommendations, Cincinnati and Los Angeles, scored 15 and 17 points, respectively, with our No. 3 defense (Jacksonville) putting up nine points, and No. 5 (Indianapolis) scoring 10. The only bust was No. 4, New Orleans, managing a lowly two points in a TNF blowout loss to Denver.

There are three other elite D/ST plays this week that are rostered in a vast majority of leagues, with Pittsburgh, Denver and Baltimore also drawing fantastic matchups. The way I see it, the top six are all on even footing, more or less, with the Jets a bit behind at No. 7, the Texans another step back at No. 8 and the Packers yet another step down at No. 9. After that, we're talking about much lower-confidence plays, although the Bears might make it an even 10 of strong options if Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (rib) ultimately is ruled out.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 8

1. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NO)

41% Yahoo, 31% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.25 Opponent implied total: 16.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 6th (at CLE), Week 10: 2nd (vs.TEN)

The Chargers defense hasn't quite been a top unit for fantasy purposes but still hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game, with the inconsistency of the Brandon Staley era replaced by a shocking level of stability under new DC Jesse Minter, who is largely working with the same players Staley failed with. Minter and Co. have a clear advantage this week, playing at home against a Saints offense that's suffered a glut of injuries to the interior offensive line and receiving corps, not to mention starting quarterback Derek Carr (oblique). We can bump the Chargers down a few spots if Carr ends up playing, but it doesn't sound too promising early in the week, and top wideout Chris Olave remains in concussion protocol.

What's more, the Chargers face the Browns in Week 9 and the Titans in Week 10, which means anyone that adds the LA defense can lock it in for the next three games.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (at LV)

61% Yahoo, 32% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.75 Opponent implied total: 16.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 10th (vs. TB), Week 10: 3rd (vs. DEN)

The Chiefs have scored at least four fantasy points every week, despite playing their first four games against teams in the top 10 for fewest points allowed to D/STs. They're 6-0 despite a tough early schedule and now head to Las Vegas as 9.5-point favorites against an offense that played the past two weeks with Tre Tucker as its No. 1 receiver. WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) didn't practice at all last week, which hints at danger of missing a third straight game as Gardner Minshew steps back in under center. After the divisional battle, Kansas City gets back-to-back home games, first against a suddenly-banged-up Bucs offense, and then against Bo Nix and the Broncos. The Chiefs D/ST will be a solid-to-excellent start for three straight games before heading to Buffalo in Week 11.

3. Detroit Lions (vs. TEN)

19% Yahoo, 54% ESPN

Team implied total: 27.75 Opponent implied total: 17.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 22nd (at GB), Week 10: 24th (at HOU)

Detroit held up well in the first game without DE Aidan Hutchinson (leg), recording four sacks and an interception against a solid Minnesota offense (the Viking scored 29 points, but that includes a defensive TD). The Lions now get a far easy matchup, returning home after back-to-back road wins to face a Titans offense that's allowing a league-high 12.0 fantasy points per game to D/STs. They've been less generous with Mason Rudolph under center, but Rudolph hasn't had much luck moving the ball or scoring points, and there's some chance mistake-prone Will Levis (shoulder) will be back under center come Sunday. Either way, the Lions defense is a top play this week.

4. Houston Texans (vs. IND)

48% Yahoo, 39% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.0 Opponent implied total: 20.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 13th (at NYJ), Week 10: 23rd (vs. DET)

There's been a lot of talk about the Texans' disappointing offense, but their defense has picked up most of the slack, led by fantastic edge rushers Will Anderson (6.5 sacks, nine QB hits) and Danielle Hunter (3.5 sacks, nine QB hits). Houston is second in yards allowed per game (277.0) and per play (4.8), sixth in sacks per game (3.2) and t-11th in takeaways (1.4). Expect a better performance against Colts QB Anthony Richardson than what we saw Week 1, when the Texans recorded just two sacks and one takeaway in a 29-27 road win. Richardson has a league-low 3.4 percent sack rate, but his interception rate (5.9 percent) and completion rate (48.5 percent) both are dead last among qualified passers.

5. Green Bay Packers (at JAX)

47% Yahoo, 34% ESPN

Team implied total: 27.0 Opponent implied total: 22.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 24th (vs. DET), Week 10: BYE

The Packers D/ST scored seven or more fantasy points every game until running into Houston's run-heavy gameplan this past Sunday, and even then Gang Green showed some playmaking ability with four sacks on C.J. Stroud's 29 dropbacks. The Jaguars may also want to keep the ball on the ground, as they did Week 7 against New England, but their terrible defense is unlikely to cooperate now that it has to face the Packers instead of the Patriots. Expect a couple mistakes from Trevor Lawrence against a Green Bay defense that leads the league in takeaways (17) and is tied for sixth in sacks (20).

Week 8 Rankings

Steelers (vs. NYG) Chargers (vs. NO) Chiefs (at LV) Lions (vs. TEN) Broncos (vs. CAR) Ravens (at CLE) Jets (at NE) Texans (vs. IND) Packers (at JAX) 49ers (vs. DAL) Vikings (at LAR) Bears (at WAS) Dolphins (vs. ARZ) Giants (at PIT) Commanders (vs. CHI) Bills (at SEA) Falcons (at TB) Bengals (vs. PHI) Panthers (at DEN) Patriots (vs. NYJ)

Looking Ahead to Week 9

Vikings (vs. IND) Ravens (vs. DEN) Eagles (vs. JAX) Bengals (vs. LV) Titans (vs. NE) Chargers (at CLE) Patriots (at TEN) Saints (at CAR) Commanders (at NYG) Chiefs (vs. TB) Panthers (vs. NO) Bears (at ARZ) Texans (at NYJ) Bills (vs. MIA) Seahawks (vs. LAR) Browns (vs. LAC) Jets (vs. HOU) Cardinals (vs. CHI) Cowboys (at ATL) Falcons (vs. DAL)

