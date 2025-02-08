Super Bowl 2025 Betting: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Novelty Prop Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Super Bowl 59 Betting: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Novelty Prop Bets

The Chiefs, in the final leg of their quest for the NFL's first Super Bowl three-peat, face off with the Eagles at Caesars Superdome in Super Bowl LIX.

As is customary, there are a seemingly endless number of ways to get some skin in the game. That includes plenty of prop bets that are essentially unique to Super Sunday. These can often be long shots, but as such, they carry enticing prices that are worth taking a chance on if your bankroll can support it.

We break down three eye-catching Super Bowl LIX props that can enhance the fun and sweat of the clash for the Lombardi Trophy:

Eagles To Win Coin Toss and Win the Game (+300 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

We'll begin with a variation on the popular Coin Toss bet, a staple of Super Bowl prop wagering. Those bets are typically available at a solid +100 price straight up, but we'll triple the potential return here by making it into a two-leg parlay with the moneyline component.

The public has been hot and cold on the Eagles this past week in terms of the spread, betting it down as low as -0.5 at one point. While KC remains a clear favorite, it's essentially a 1-to-1.5-point spread at the overwhelming majority of sportsbooks, and an upset victory here wouldn't surprise me in the least.

Philadelphia has a Super Bowl-caliber defense, an all-timer at running back, and elite talent at all skill positions. They arguably outclass the Chiefs on paper. The +300 price makes it worth considering taking a shot on this prop.

Will There Be a Flea Flicker By Either Team? Yes (+280 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

With the Super Bowl carrying the highest stakes of any game and the participants having a full two weeks to prepare for/disect the opponent's tendencies, there's always a better-than-average chance of a trick play or two in an attempt to throw a monkey wrench into the defensive game-planning.

In fact, the Eagles are the authors of one of the more memorable and successful Super Bowl trick plays. On the other sideline, Andy Reid certainly isn't lacking for imagination and has the talent on that side of the ball to pull off a number of successful gadget plays.

Flea flickers typically require a running back that poses a legitimate threat to a front seven and at least one receiver with the speed to exploit even a split second of hestitation prompted by a defensive back peeking into the backfield or taking one step toward the line of scrimmage.

With the likes of Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy on the field, those boxes are amply checked off by either team.

Position To Score First Touchdown: Tight End (+440 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

As just alluded to, there will be no shortage of talented skill-position players on the field Sunday. The majority of attention will likely focus on the two quarterbacks, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' pair of explosive starting wide receivers. Yet, Travis Kelce, who boasts an NFL-high 1,048 postseason receiving yards since 2021, and Dallas Goedert are naturally potent threats in their own right.

Kelce has been quiet on the scoring front all season, although he did log a divisional-round TD against the Texans. Kelce also recorded 27 red-zone touches this season, and while Philly was elite against wide receivers, it did allow a 66% catch rate to tight ends during the 2024 campaign. Plus they gave up a touchdown catch to Kelce two Februarys ago in the first Super Bowl meeting between these two teams.

Goedert is in even better situation on paper, as Kansas City tied for the second-most receptions allowed to tight ends during the regular season (106) while also conceding an NFL-high 1,191 receiving yards to the position. KC yielded a modest five receiving TDs to TEs, but Goedert logged 18 targets through Philadelphia's first three postseason contests and posted a 6-60 line on seven targets against the Chiefs back in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs' and Eagles' defenses yielded just slightly over a touchdown per game (36 in 34 combined games) to WRs during the regular season, and just 14 total to running backs (all on the ground) in that same span. QBs accounted for just seven combined rushing TDs versus the two clubs as well, so the chances of one of the tight ends being the one to strike first is arguably higher than the very appealing odds on this bet suggest.