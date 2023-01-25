SXM Highlights: Disappointment in Kansas City?

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to an impressive fifth straight conference championship, but have they reached a point where anything less than a Super Bowl win is a disappointment? Nick Whalen suggests that a loss to Cincinnati could lead to comparisons of Patrick Mahomes to another elite quarterback who has failed to capture a second Super Bowl win.

5 straight championship games are impressive, but would 1 Super Bowl ring be a disappointment for the #Chiefs? @wha1en thinks so.#ChiefsKingdom | #RuleTheJungle | #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/7774Jt5CKX — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) January 25, 2023

