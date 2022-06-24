RotoWire Partners
Terrible Dynasty Trades (Video)

Joe Bartel 
Alan Seslowsky 
June 24, 2022

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Joe Bartel and Alan Seslowsky evaluate some of the worst dynasty trades of the off-season. They identify the long term value of these players and what their 2022 outlook is for win now teams.

Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
