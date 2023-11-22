NFL DFS
Thanksgiving NFL DFS: DraftKings & FanDuel Strategy Preview

Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia break down the three-game NFL DFS slate at DraftKings and FanDuel. Can Dak Prescott keep flying? Will Jordan Love and the Packers offense continue to show life? They dive deep into the three games while discussing cash and GPP ideas.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
